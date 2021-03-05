What’s next for the Vikings at the end of the defense after signing Stephen Weatherly?

The Vikings made their first low season addition on Thursday, signing Stephen Weatherly on a one-year deal worth $ 2.5 million. After a disappointing year with the Panthers, Weatherly is back in Minnesota and will give much-needed veterans depth to the 2021 pass rush.

It’s a fairly small signature that doesn’t drastically change the outlook for the Vikings in the future. But if the low season really gets underway in a few weeks, how much more do they have to do to tackle the defensive end position?

Let’s start by looking at what the Vikings have right now. Danielle Hunter is clearly a starter at one end of the line; Minnesota’s hopes of having another great pass rush are centered around a return to their superstar’s dominance. At this point, Weatherly and sophomore DJ Wonnum would compete for the other runway, with players like Hercules Mata’afa, Jordan Brailford, Jalyn Holmes and Kenny Willekes also competing for roster spots.

None of those six non-Hunter names have proven to be an entry-level DE in the NFL. But the optimistic outlook is for Wonnum to take a step forward in year two and Weatherly bouncing back from a bad year in Carolina, playing as he did in 2018 and 2019 with the Vikings. Then there’s Ifeadi Odenigbo, who was No. 1 in Minnesota for most of last season. He’s a limited free agent who shouldn’t cost a ton to return. Odenigbo was only able to register 42 prints and 3.5 bags last year, but he was double teamed at the fifth highest rate of every NFL edge rusher because fouls didn’t have to worry about anyone else.

If Odenigbo is brought back to compete with Weatherly and Wonnum for the runway opposite Hunter, are the Vikings really that far from a solid DE room? And considering all of their other needs – offensive line, defensive tackle, defensive back, third wide receiver, to name the great ones – are we sure they should be looking for premium resources on an extra edge rusher?

The reason I’m asking this question is because the overwhelming consensus is that the Vikings will set a defensive target in the first round of the draft. Per Grinding the Mocksnearly 50 percent of all mock drafts have the Vikings following that route, with Miami’s Gregory Rousseau and Michigan’s Kwity Paye being the two main names associated with Minnesota time and time again. There are also rumors of the Vikings going after an edge rusher, such as Carl Lawson, Ryan Kerrigan or Olivier Vernon in free agency. It’s clearly seen as one of their most pressing needs, and it’s understandable.

As I’ve pointed out many times on this site, the Vikings haven’t set a defensive goal for the third round since 2005. It’s just not something they do under Rick Spielman. I’ve seen the possibility that this could be the year they break that tendency given that their pass rush didn’t exist last season and they don’t have a clear starting option against Hunter.

But again – we are sure are they going to use a first round pick or spend over $ 2-3 million on free agency for a defensive cause? An argument can be made that a Weatherly / Odenigbo / Wonnum rotation opposite Hunter can get the job done – especially if Andre Patterson coaches them – and that the focus should be on the other needs I mentioned earlier. Add in a development rookie in round three or fourth, which is the Vikings’ sweet spot for edge rushers in recent memory, and that’s a solid unit anyway. Remember, Hunter was a top three EDGE in the NFL in 2019. His return changes things dramatically. If the Vikings don’t bring back Odenigbo, this discussion will look a little different.

At the end of the day, I don’t expect the Vikings to make huge leaps in free agency. I imagine they will do some moves similar to the Weatherly addition, adding cheap veteran depth in various positions. This approach allows them to be flexible in the design.

And as the design rolls around, the Vikings have to trust their exploration reports and pick the best player available with their first round pick. If they like Rousseau or Paye or Jaelan Phillips or Azeez Ojulari, that should be the choice (I fully expect them to trade for what it’s worth from 14 onwards). But it’s worth reiterating that if they take a lead in the first round, it’s the first time they’ve done so in 16 years.

So don’t be surprised if the Vikings don’t decide to make a major addition to DE this low season. With so many other urgent needs and a fairly fair amount of depth behind Hunter, it’s not as obvious of a need as it may seem.

Thank you for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest off-season Vikings news and analytics. Also, follow me on twitter and feel free to ask me any questions about that.