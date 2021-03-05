2021 Fantasy Football: Jamey Eisenberg’s Breakouts 1.0 draws heavily on the potential of the Year 2 class





Cam Akers and D’Andre Swift will become two popular escape candidates in 2021. Both get the chance to be special in their sophomore campaign, and both highlight my Breakouts 1.0 for the upcoming season. Let’s start with Akers, who closed on a tear for the Rams last year. He was Rams’ top offensive player in the postseason and has placed himself in the position to be a Round 2 pick in most Fantasy competitions in 2021. Jamey’s 2021Sleepers 1.0 | Busts 1.0 Against Seattle in the wildcard round, he had 28 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 45 yards. He followed that up against the Packers with 18 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown, as well as one catch for 6 yards. Now, Darrell Henderson was (single) out for those two games and will remain a factor in the Rams backfield next season. But Akers had a total of at least 19 touches in five of his last six games, including the playoffs, and scored at least 16 PPR points in three of them. I thought he could be a star coming out of Florida in 2020, and he looks like a role is entering his sophomore year. He should benefit from the addition of Matthew Stafford as a quarterback, and the Rams are also expected to lose Malcolm Brown as a free agent. If Akers can increase his role in the passing game – say anything over 35 receptions – he could be a top-10 Fantasy this season. Swift should be a star in the passing game for the Lions, and his 16-game pace as a rookie in 2019 had him on 57 catches for 439 yards and two touchdowns. His host work has to be locked up, especially if Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones both leave as free agents. But we’ll see what Swift does on the ground for a Detroit team that could be terrible. The addition of offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and running backs coach Duce Staley should be great for Swift given their history. And the lions may have no choice but to feed Swift as much as possible. We know the Year 2 RBs will become popular escape candidates, but find out who wants to spotlight Chris Towers of this groupon the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and register Apple Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts He showed his head last season with his 16-game pace in his last nine games, which would have been 181 times for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as 59 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Goff is a minor downgrade to Swift, but it’s nothing to run from. Swift is worth drafting in all competitions in Round 2, as is Akers. Those are just two players I’m looking forward to next season. Now let’s take a look at the rest of my Breakouts 1.0. Projections powered by



