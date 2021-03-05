Serena Williams achieves an astonishing four-year ranking





Serena Williams (pictured) has climbed into the WTA Top 7 for the first time since 2017 after her semi-final appearance at the Australian Open. (Getty Images) Serena Williams may still be chasing that meaningful 24th Grand Slam title, but the American has hit a four-year WTA rankings. The 39-year-old American was spotted back while training on court with Grigor Dimitrov after her heartbreaking loss at the Semi-final Australian Open for eventual winner Naomi Osaka ‘NO PLANS’: Rafa Nadal’s Huge Post-Australian Open Career Appeal ‘WOW’: Tennis fans were gutted by Roger Federer’s latest withdrawal Williams was devastated after her crushing loss and dodged questions about her retirement in the post-game press conference. But by reaching the semifinals in a dominant fashion, Williams hit the four-year high of world champion No. 7. Although Williams was in the Top 10 last November, she hasn’t made it to No. 7 in the world since July 2017. The American won the Miami Open at the age of just 19 to break into the WTA Top 10 in 1999. Williams searches for an allusive 24th Grand Slam Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2017, before taking time off to give birth to her daughter later that year. The champion returned to court in March 2018, reaching four Grand Slam finals, losing them. Williams took time off in late 2020 to make her assault on the Australian Open title in 2021. After beating rivals Simona Halep and Aryna Sabalenka, Williams fell to domineering Osaka in a heartbreaking fashion. The 39-year-old is currently the Tour’s third oldest player, after Hungarian Greta Arn and her sister Venus. click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

