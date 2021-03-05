Dodgers eliminated by Cubs in first spring training loss

Cubs 7, Dodgers 0 (seven innings)

ON THE MOUND: Jimmy Nelson, who was absent in 2020 due to lower back surgery and all of 2018 and missed most of 2019 due to shoulder and elbow injuries, produced an unearned run, one hit and one out in a one inning start. It was a lot of hard work, long days and sacrifices, said Nelson, mixing a 150 mph fastball with a nice slider. It was nice to go out again and come out healthy. This is the best I’ve felt since 2017. Blake Trains and Victor Gonzlez each struckout two batters in one-two-three innings. Top project Josiah Gray struckout two in a scoreless second before giving up a solo-homer to Michael Hermosillo to capture a nine-pitch at bat in the third. Edwin Uceta gave up four runs and seven hits, including homers by Austin Romine and Ian Happ, in two innings that were turned around.

ON THE PLATE: The Dodgers’ first defeat of the spring wasn’t much offensive. Corey Seager, AJ Pollock, Edwin Rios, Zach McKinstry and Sheldon Neuse were the only starters to have hits, all singles. Leadoff man Mookie Betts went out twice, one facing, one swinging in two at bats.

EXTRA BASE: Midfielder Cody Bellinger, who is recovering from surgery on his right (non-throwing) shoulder, hits the field and participates in defensive and baserunning exercises. He’s not up for live pitching yet, but is making good progress, said manager Dave Roberts. Left-handed David Price, who returns after opting out of the 2020 season, threw live batting practice on Wednesday and will complete another bullpen practice before throwing in a match, likely early next week.

NEXT ONE: Clayton Kershaw pitched two innings in his spring debut against Kansas City at Surprise Stadium at noon PST. Right-handed Brad Keller will start for the Royals. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570 and AM 1020.