Table Tennis Pro – Become the ping pong master of table tennis

Become the ping pong master in Table tennis ProPublished and developed by GrassGames. It is a free to play game and can be downloaded from the GrassGames website. Table tennis Pro lets you channel your inner ping pong master and become the best.

Become the master of the table and swing your paddle to victory. Let us know what you think in the comments Table tennis Pro, and swinging to victory against some pretty tough opponents. Check out my previous article here.

Gameplay

Since I hadn’t played too much table tennis or table tennis in real life, I was looking forward to getting started. I was all set to release my inner ping pong champion until my first opponent absolutely handed me my dinner on a plate. I started out as a newbie and it was difficult, but the in-game tutorial helped me learn the different types of shots in the game. The innovative control system in Table tennis Pro is brilliant and offers full control over the power and spin of the ball.

When you play Table Tennis Pro, you have a ton of different game modes to choose from. Play single-player or split-screen on the same computer with a friend, dive into a league or tournament competition, or just practice alone. With Table tennis Pro By adding intelligent opponents it can be quite difficult at times and you could lose the game pretty quickly.

Being able to change the various difficulties and the speed of the game helped me a lot. I was able to play higher than average on each and had the speed on slow. Once I got the hang of it Table tennis Pro I ventured into single player mode and things skyrocketed and I wasn’t done at all.

Minigames

With two mini games in it Table tennis Pro, you can’t really get bored if you like table tennis or table tennis. One of the game modes is called ‘Disks’, this game mode helps you get your shots in the right place on the table. Make sure to hit the numbered disk on the table before your time runs out. If you miss the table, you lose a point, and if you don’t hit the disc in time, you lose a life. The goal is to get as many points as possible and as you do this you will start to master the placing of shots on the table.

The second available minigame mode is called Blocks. It won’t let you play when you play in beginner mode. Therefore, I would not recommend simply raising your settings to play this mode. It was ridiculously difficult and I couldn’t hit the bricks on the board for all my life. Besides being difficult to hit the stone when you miss the table, you start to lose points. In turn, you will eventually be stopped and have to restart.

Pictures and audio

Table tennis Pro is not a masterpiece but clear and easy to see everything and easy to see the ball. With a true 3D environment, everything looks good and smooth enough to play without any issues. While I didn’t run into any issues with the graphics, I found the audio to be a bit off at times. Sometimes I hit the ball and the sound came after and out of sync. After restarting the game, this repaired itself. As a result, I played every time Table tennis Pro the game should be reset. After the audio is fixed, the in-game audio is pretty good and it sounds like you’re hitting a ping pong ball.

Lifespan

Depending on how much you like ping pong depends on how much you would play this game. It’s a fun game to spend some time and learn the physics of the game. It is certainly an added bonus to be able to play split screen with a friend. Table tennis Pro has a nice variety of game modes to enjoy and setting up a tournament can extend the playing time of the game.

Final thoughts

I enjoyed playing Table tennis Pro and can see that it is a hit with ping pong enthusiasts. Table tennis Pro is a good game to relax and play and have fun with. I can see the online call and would definitely play this online with some friends. Being able to play split screen was great and I enjoyed it a lot. However, I found that I didn’t want to go up against the opponents in the game too much.

But I had a hard time getting the hang of it and could never really get above average at a level 2 speed. Because the opponents in the game were so good, I couldn’t really get anywhere in tournaments or the league, because I would lose most games. I would either be eliminated as soon as possible or at the bottom of the rankings. This is even with the settings as low as possible. I give Table tennis Pro a silver decoration.

Disclaimer: Code was received to write this review.

