South County Spartans football and cheerleading program moves to FishHawk to merge with FishHawk Wolves





The South County Spartans Athletic Program (SCSAP), in its fourth year of existence, is merging with the TBYL FishHawk Wolves. The South County Spartans football and cheerleading facilities will now be housed in the FishHawk Sports Complex and the program will change its name to the FishHawk Spartans. The move was agreed in mid-January and will give the Spartans a football complex they didn’t have in SouthShore. The merger will benefit both parties and hopefully attract new students. We finally have a home with a real soccer field with a full facility where we can be more involved with our community, said Christian Beiter, president of FishHawk Spartans. Beiter said that before the move, they rented a baseball field that didn’t have a concession stand, press box, stands, or storage for the equipment, and they weren’t allowed to hang banners. The SCSAP was unable to participate in 2020 due to COVID-19. The players and coaches involved in the program played and coached for a different team during that time. Sports like golf, wrestling, football and cheerleading were on the program, but none of those sports were able to compete last year. The Spartans place a great emphasis on academics in the program. They have an honor roll program that gives the students an extra incentive to get good grades. Every quarter, the program recognizes and rewards athletes who make it to the honors roll. The new facility has a room where the athletes can receive tutoring and participate in the reading room. They also have academic advisors and scholarships to assist their students. The Spartans are looking for community sponsors and more volunteer soccer coaches and cheerleaders, soccer players and cheerleaders. The league will have nine levels of football, ranging from 4 to 5 year olds (flag football) and 6 to 14 year olds (13 and 14 years old play together). They start conditioning and training at the end of February. The FishHawk Spartans are looking for a variety of community outreach events for current students as well as prospective students to help spread their name in their new community. The amalgamation of the South County Spartans Athletic Program page and the TBYL FishHawk Wolves Facebook page is currently underway. If your child is interested in participating in the program, or if you would like to volunteer as a football or cheerleading coach, or become a community sponsor, please visit SouthCountySpartans.org or contact us via Facebook. Donations can be made on the South County Spartans Athletic Program Facebook page and through PayPal. Monthly or one-time donations can be made to the program for budget needs.

