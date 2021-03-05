No. 8 Maryland women beat No. 8 Michigan, clinch share of Big Ten title

Ann Arbor Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has at least shared the conference championship in six of the seven seasons.

This year, the eight-ranked Terrapins look like they have a chance to win their second national title in school history and the first since 2006.

Diamond Miller scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help Maryland start strong, and Ashley Owusu had 22 points in an 88-63 win over No. 12 Michigan that took part of the Big Ten title on Thursday.

What sets this team apart from the rest is that it looks so easy when it really isn’t, said Terrapins coach Brenda Frese. And did it during a pandemic.

Maryland (20-2, 16-1 Big Ten) can win the conference championship straight by closing the regular season with a win against Penn State (9-13, 6-12) on Saturday.

They want to be great and they are easy to coach, Frese said. They play and practice properly.

The Wolverines (13-4, 8-4) were led by Naz Hillmon, who had 19 points.

We need to get better than we were today, but that team certainly has a chance to score a point in the NCAA tournament, said coach Kim Barnes Arico.

With a catch press and active zone defense, the Terrapins held Hillmon on two counts in the pivotal first quarter as they built a 27-13 lead.

It was one of our most dominant defense efforts, Frese said. She got nothing easy. She had to play all her 36 minutes to get 19 points and had only eight field goal attempts.

Maryland had no qualms about keeping the last three quarters comfortable, leading by a whopping 29 points at the start of the fourth.

Faith Masonius scored 12 points and Mimi Collins added 10 points for the terrapins.

Michigans Leigha Brown had 14 points and Akienreh Johnson scored 11.

Freses’ 19th team at the school has won nine consecutive games, peaking at the right time. If the terrapins can win the Big Ten Tournament next week, they will increase their chances of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

While coaching at St. Johns, Barnes Arico faced the Terrapins national championship team in the NCAA tournament and said their current squad is equally talented.

I think they are quite special, she said. They are deep. They are selfless. They have a great point guard and a great shooter.

Hillmon scored her first runs after the Wolverines were already 23-6 and didn’t score again in the opening quarter.

It was hard to get my touches, but we tried to get the ball to open people up, Hillmon said. They really crowded out the paint.

The star forward ended up with a solid scoring total, but her team will have a hard time beating elite teams if she starts to slow down offensively.

We need to take pictures from the outside now that the teams are playing at Naz, Barnes Arico said.

Michigan hosts Northwestern in a matchup of teams hoping to improve their placement for the Big Ten Tournament.

Big Ten men

(At) No. 5 Iowa 102, Nebraska 64:Jordan Bohannon tied a career high with eight three-pointers and scored 26 points, and Iowa defeated Nebraska.

Freshman Patrick McCaffery had career-high 19 points for Iowa (19-7, 13-6 Big Ten). Luka Garza had 14 points for the Hawkeyes, who achieved 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Kobe Webster led Nebraska (7-18, 3-15) with 17 points. Lat Mayen had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Dalano Banton had 14 points.

Top 25

(At) No. 3 Baylor 81. No. 17 Oklahoma State 70:Jared Butler scored 22 points and Baylor, who had just captured his first Big 12 title on the road two days earlier, beat Oklahoma State to end Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

The Bears (20-1, 12-1 Big 12) seem to have their legs back after three weeks without games due to COVID-19 issues in the program.

Matthew Mayer and MaCio Teague both added 19 runs for the Bears, and Davion Mitchell had 12.

Freshman highlight and Big 12 major goalscorer Cade Cunningham had 24 points and Kalib Boone 10 for Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7).

(At) No. 6 West Virginia76, TCU 67: Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges set season highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead West Virginia past TCU.

Derek Culver scored 17 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 11-5 Big 12), who came back on Tuesday from an overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor.

Jaedon LeDee scored a season-high 18 points for the Horned Frogs (12-12, 5-10).

(At) No. 13 Kansas 67, UTEP 62:Marcus Garrett scored on a row layup with 22.4 seconds to go and Dajuan Harris added a pair of free throws as Kansas overcame a 15-run deficit in the second half to defeat UTEP.

David McCormack scored 16 of his 18 runs in the second half, and Ochai Agbaji had 19 points as the Jayhawks (19-8) avoided a rare second loss at Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Bryson Williams led UTEP (12-11) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Souley Boum finished with 16 points and six plates.

No. 15 Texas 69, (at) No. 16 Oklahoma65:Jericho Sims equaled season highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Texas beat Oklahoma.

Andrew Jones added 16 points for the Longhorns (16-7, 10-6 Big 12), who have won three of the four.

Austin Reaves scored 16 runs and Alondes Williams and Brady Manek each added 13 for the Sooners. Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8) has lost four consecutive games with a combined 17 points.

(At) No18 Texas Tech 81, Iowa State 54:Mac McClung scored 20 points and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State for its third straight win after losing three games.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and seven rebounds to help Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7 Big 12) complete the home schedule with a fifth straight win over the Cyclones, the longest winning streak for both teams in the series .

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris each scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-20, 0-17), which has lost more Big 12 games in a season since TCU turned 0-18 in 2013-14.

(At) No. 24 Colorado 75, Arizona State 61:McKinley Wright IV scored 17 of his 24 runs in the second half and Colorado shook off a slow start to beat Arizona state.

Wright played his seventh 20-point game of the season in what was his last game at CU Events Center. The fast senior point guard made one acrobatic move after another to help the Buffaloes (20-7, 14-6 Pac-12) bounce back from 10 first half caps.

Holland Woods scored 15 runs to lead the Sun Devils (10-12, 7-9), who saw their three-game winning streak break.