Back to the Barton campus after 71 years of football – The North State Journal

WILSON The dark clouds that turned into a gloomy eruption on Friday gave way to bright sunshine and unusually warm temperatures as Barton College prepared for the inaugural game of its new football program on Saturday.

That’s divine intervention, said school president Doug Searcy, pointing to a sky in the color of his bright blue coat. We were excited that this is going to be a great location and a great day for our students too.

It’s a day Searcy and others had long waited for Barton to see. And not just because it was delayed by six months when the NCAA is delaying the 2020 season for FCS and Division II teams until spring over concerns about COVID-19.

The Saturday game against fellow startup program Erskine was the first on the Wilson campus in 71 years. The school was then known as Atlantic Christian, and the program disappeared without much fanfare when it was disbanded after the 1950 season.

The atmosphere that welcomed Saturday was anything but quiet.

There was a meeting at the campus clock tower where the school’s pepband serenaded coach Chip Hester and his players before being sent to battle. When they arrived at Truist Stadium, an unfinished facility with a FieldTurf playing surface, they were greeted by cheerleaders, blue and white balloons, and many other traditional college football attributes.

The only downside was that the crowd was limited to a small group of socially detached parents and students. But even they still managed to amplify the already electric atmosphere of the venue.

This is just a huge moment for our university, said athletic director Todd Wilkinson. For me, when I think of a university, football tends to complete the college experience for many others on campus, be it students not involved in athletics, faculty, alumni. Football seems to bring an assembly point and energy to a campus, and that was what would happen.

What I also like about football for Barton College is that it fits our mission. There are a lot of young men very close to us who wouldn’t come to college without the opportunity to play. There has been great football in eastern North Carolina for a long time, and it was another way to continue that success. There is just so much excitement about this.

As perfect as things seemed in those moments of anticipation leading up to kickoff, they got even better when the game started.

On the first snap of scrimmage, the Bulldogs surprised Erskine and everyone else in attendance by performing a trick play where wide receiver Kameron Johnson took a handoff and then threw a pass back to quarterback Tyler Flippen.

It was a play that Hester said he had been planning to use since the day he was hired to build the program from scratch almost three years earlier, in July 2018, and it went for a touchdown of 58 meter that produced a memorable first chapter for Barton’s football story.

It’s trick play, but we always talk about it being just soccer games, and I thought our guys did a great job, Hester said. Our boys didn’t know this was the first play, Hester said afterwards. When they got off the field, I said, I bet you didn’t think I called that first.

While the early blinds were written, what happened next was purely coincidental. Freshman defensive back Mike Webb recovered a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff to give Barton a second straight offensive possession.

The problem with starting on such a high note, however, is that it is difficult to maintain the same level of intensity and excitement for the rest of the game.

Or, as Hester noted, it went downhill from there.

Not exactly.

The Bulldogs produced many highlights after allowing a touchdown and a safety that forced it to catch up for most of the afternoon and proved to be the deciding margin in the game.

Quarterback Flippen threw for one touchdown and rushed to another, while his backup, Jaquan Lynch, delivered a 47-yard pass to Jackson Perrell to build up another score. Dionte Osbey took up three sacks to lead a defense that also limited the Flying Fleet to 68 rushing yards.

These children have done so much work. Were so excited and proud, said Cindy Phaby, whose son Christian, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle from Wilson’s Hunt High School, was credited with two tackles.

It’s been two years since we’ve seen him play, added Phaby’s dad Chris. So it’s been a long time.

Despite playing with a roster made up almost exclusively of freshmen playing their first college game, none of them were made available to the media during a post game where Zoom Barton fought to the end and made a late comeback that just fell short.

The loss of 30-28 may have dampened the opening day festivities, but it did little to diminish the enthusiasm that Hester, his players and so many others have attached to the small private arts college for their fledgling program.

Our athletic director Todd Wilkinson said just being able to play a football game was a win, Hester said afterwards. It certainly doesn’t feel like a win at the moment. But let me tell you something, I am proud of our boys. Getting to this point was challenging with all the protocols and the things these guys had to go through to get on the field and play. So it was gratifying to see it out there.