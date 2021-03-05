Wild Warmup: Minnesota, Arizona





The Wild Warmup is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling The Wild’s four-game road trip continues Friday night as it shifts south to Glendale, Arizona and the first of back-to-back games against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The Friday and Saturday matches mark the first and second matchups of the season between the Wild and Coyotes. The two clubs are separated by just two points in the West Division standings, with the Wild currently tied for third with 25 points, although Minnesota does have two games in hand. The Wild comes into play on a two-game lost streak on Friday after a few losses against the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this week. Minnesota lost 5-1 in Las Vegas on Wednesday in a game that was much closer than the final score may indicate. Wednesday’s game was a one-goal game midway through the third period, and the Wild had several opportunities to even the game, one in which it overtook the Golden Knights by a margin of 37-28. Marcus Foligno scored the Wild’s only goal in the loss, going into the weekend with a hot streak, after scoring three goals and assisting the past two with another. Wanted goalkeeper Cam Talbot started each of the two games in Vegas and conceded nine goals, but he certainly deserved a better fate. Kaapo Kahkonen, currently running a personal winning streak of five games. He will probably take one start this weekend. The Coyotes come into play after a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Arizona has won three of the last five overall. With a tie at 1-1 in the second period, Arizona scored twice in a 13-second period to open a two-goal lead. Goalkeeper Antti Raanta finished with 40 saves on 42 shots against in the victory. With games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, both Raanta and former Wild goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper appear to be ready for a start. Kuemper has started 16 of the Coyotes’ 22 games this season, with a 6-7-2 record, averaging 2.41 goals against and a 0.913 serve-up percentage. Offensively, Arizona is led by forward Connor Garland, who has a team-high 13 assists and 20 points. Christian Dvorak leads the club with nine goals. As the Wild and Coyotes crack the lid on their eight-game season series on Friday, the two clubs will become fast friends. Minnesota and Arizona play a total of five times in 11 days between Friday and March 16, with the Coyotes playing three times in St. Paul from March 12 through March 16.







