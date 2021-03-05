Cubs’ Nico Hoerner keeps hot streak alive in flight from Dodgers





Nico Hoerner is well aware that he played in one of the Cubs’ few position fights this spring training. That’s how he goes about his business, Cubs manager David Ross said this week. I’ve seen nothing but this boy come in here and try to get a job, like he should. Hoerner hit on three hits in the Cubs with a 7-0 victory against the Dodgers on Thursday. In two spring games, Hoerner is 5-for-6 at the plate with two doubles.The Cubs asked for insult to the 2020 Gold Glove finalist, and so far that’s exactly what Hoerner has given them. The club bullpen is on the move. The back of the starting pitching spin is still in the air. But when it comes to the field, most of those starting roles are fixed. Except second base. The Cubs opened camp with three options: Hoerner and utility infielders David Bote and Ildemaro Vargas. This week, the Cubs agreed to a minor league deal with Eric Sogard (pending a physical), adding a left-handed bat to the mix. The Cubs were able to use a committee-set approach at second base. But Jed Hoyer, president of Cubs baseball operations, said he’d rather see someone forcing their name into the line-up every day. Turning last year’s weakness into resilience is a good start for Hoerner. The 23-year old set a .222 batting average in the shortened season, but he has led the Cubs in hits so far this spring. After what Ross called two of the hardest hits he had in a year in the first spring game of Hoerners, the second baseman kept his hot streak alive on Thursday. Hoerner was second in the batting order and started the evening with a line-drive single to the right. He later scored that inning by stabbing third and heading home on the catcher’s throwing error. Hoerner doubled to the left in his next at bat and hit a ground-ball single in his third and final trip to the plate. He has been a plague as a batter on the other side for the past two years, said new Cubs-pitcher Trevor Williams, who watched Hoerner hit .286 with two homeruns against the Pirates, and now I’m happy to be on the same team. And I like the way he played for the past few days. Gordon Wittenmyer contributed to the coverage of this story. Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!







