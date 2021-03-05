Virtanen scores twice, Canucks catches Leaf’s streak 3-1 win

VANCOUVER – After a series of games in which the Maple Leafs seemed unstoppable, Toronto finally got into a stumbling block on Thursday.

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Leafs 3-1 to break Toronto’s four-game win streak.

There are some games where everything just goes to your liking and today was one of those games where everything went from the Vancouver side, said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.

They certainly played hard and deserved it. When you play like this, things normally fall your way.

In the four games leading up to Thursday, Toronto (18-5-2) defeated its opponents 15-2, including a 6-1 beating by the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Being at the tough end of a back-to-back Thursday was no excuse to fall short, Leafs defender Justin Holl said.

I don’t think fatigue was the main factor, he said. We’ve been playing a lot of games lately, but that certainly wasn’t the reason. I thought we just finished playing.

It was a much-needed victory for the Canucks (10-15-2), who remain in penultimate place in the North Division.

Vancouver got a big performance from goalkeeper Thatcher Demko, who stopped 32 shots and received rave reviews from Torontos marquee center, Auston Matthews.

(Demkos) a great goalkeeper, said Matthews. He played really well tonight, he made some big saves for them. We had quality opportunities there, especially at the end. It came out big, so sometimes you just have to flip your hat.

The momentum of the games seemed to shift midway through the second frame when Holl was called up to trip, sparking a major power play for the Canucks.

Despite the man advantage, Demko was forced to make his most impressive save of the evening when Alexander Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev were short-handed 2-to-1.

Kerfoot cut one last second to Mikheyev for the net and Demko deftly slid over the crease, stacking his pads to stop.

The Canucks netminder said he actually misread the piece.

I just did it, he said of the stack of blocks. You don’t really think in those situations. You just try to come for it and save it. Just glad it didn’t go in.

Vancouver recovered and sent the puck to the other side of the ice, where left winger Jake Virtanen poked out a sharp angle and snuck into the space between Leafs goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson’s left shoulder and the crossbar for Vancouver on a 2- 1.

It was the second goal of the evening for the 24-year-old winger and his third of the season.

It felt good with a win. If you lost, it probably wouldn’t have felt so great, Virtanen said of the goals. It always feels a lot better when you win. When you win games, we have fun. When you lose, you don’t have fun and feel a little miserable. So it was a big win for us tonight.

Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver and buried a short shot halfway through the third period to give his side some breathing room.

Pierre Engvall scored the only goal for the Leafs with Mikheyev assisting.

Hutchinson stopped 24 of 27 shots for Toronto.

Matthews nearly scored a second goal for the Leafs with less than two minutes left, but his shot went off the post.

While the Canucks struggled to hold onto the lead this season, they seemed determined on Thursday not to let another game slip away.

The team started the third period with aggression, controlled the puck and fired shots at Hutchinson.

Canucks coach Travis Green said the third frame was the best period of the night for his team.

I just like that we kept with it, we kept skating, we kept putting pressure, he said. I thought we made good decisions not just with the puck but without the puck, an area we talked about a lot with our group. That was (a) good third period.

Keffe also liked the way his group ended the game.

I thought we had done well enough defensively to give ourselves a chance to hang out and earn some points in the third period, he said. They were just faster and harder than us in the third and seemed to have more in the tank.

The two sides will be square again in Vancouver on Saturday.

NOTES: The Canucks played with no star center Elias Pettersson, who left the morning skate Thursday with an upper body injury and is considered daily. Canucks defender Quinn Hughes played his 100th NHL game. He has 79 points (10 goals, 69 assists) throughout his career. Marc Michaelis played his first NHL game. The 25-year-old left winger signed with Vancouver in March 2020 as a free agent after four years playing at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 4, 2021.