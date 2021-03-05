No flinch for Rangers’ Calhoun year after fastball broke the jaw

Willie Calhoun knew he felt comfortable facing left-handed pitchers after fouling a curveball in the spring practice opener.

The Texas Rangers outfielder didn’t budge or jumped out of the batter’s box. There were no flashbacks until last March, when he remembers waking up in the hospital, but not the exact moment during a spring workout when a

I thought, okay, I feel really good now, Calhoun said Thursday. I think that curveball put me back in because it looked like it was going to hit me, but I was able to keep through it. … I hit it off, it was just wrong. “

After walking on Thursday in the first inning against San Diego’s MacKenzie Gore, Calhoun faced lefthanders in all three games this spring. He walked a single and two batters in four such at bats.

Next Monday, it marked a year since Dodgers lefthanded Julio Uras, his former minor league teammate, threw the field that touched Calhoun. (Los Angeles drafted Calhoun in 2015, two years before trading him in as part of a deadline deal to take over Yu Darvish from the Rangers.) After being flown to a hospital,

That was just days before MLB spring training was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic and the start of the season ended until the end of July. Calhoun did not miss regular season games due to the jaw, but did not play in the opener due to a hip load and later missed a month with a left hamstring load. He played just 29 games in the shortened 60-game season, hitting .190 in 100 at-bats.

While Calhoun averaged 0.368 versus left-handers, it was in just 19 at bats (seven hits). And he never felt comfortable with the record in those situations as he has already done this spring.

I feel completely normal again, he said. Last year I was going to jump offspeed fields, I was going to be really jumpy, I wouldn’t really stay there. … I don’t have that thought in the back of my mind anymore. So it’s encouraging to me to feel that way. “

During a Zoom call from the Rangers training complex in Surprise, Arizona, 26-year-old Calhoun smiled and laughed with reporters. He said one of his biggest goals for 2021 is to be himself again and have fun. Then I’ll be at my best, he said.

He’s done a lot of work, not just physically but also mentally, said manager Chris Woodward. He had to clear his mind a bit after what happened to him last year. He is now in a good place.

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo described Calhoun as just smiling and happy when he arrived at the home they shared in Arizona this spring. After his injury-shortened All-Star season in 2019, Gallo hit .181 last year with 10 homers in 57 games. He said the roommates motivate and hold each other accountable to maintain a positive mindset.

Were there for each other, and I want to see him succeed. He’s a great kid, said Gallo, who has

After hitting .269 with 21 homers and 48 RBI’s in 83 games in 2019, Calhoun entered the bat last spring as the primary left fielder who was expected to hit in the top third of the lineup as Texas outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara had traded in. Calhoun was the designated hitter for 21 of his 29 games last season.

There is now plenty of competition this spring after the Rangers signed David Dahl, a former All-Star outfielder who was not contracted by Colorado, and acquired OF / DH Khris Davis in the trade that sent shortstop Elvis Andrus to Oakland.

It wouldn’t be normal spring training for me if I weren’t dealing with something, Calhoun said. Last year was the first in which I could have taken a little deep breath and prepared a little bit for a season. But then I got punched in the face. … I’m not really trying to look at this spring training differently. But I will say for sure: I am certainly better prepared for it and am enthusiastic about it. “

