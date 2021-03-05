Spring teams embrace the unpredictable – Colorado Hometown Weekly

Nels Thoreson, the soccer coach at Justice High School, plans to have his team tested for COVID-19 once a week. With the official training for the spring football season on Thursday, the coach of the 8-man program is eager to do what he can to keep his team healthy and hopefully play to an appropriate end.

But he also knows that much of what happens next is beyond his control.

I try to keep all of the kids’ expectations realistic when they go into such unfamiliar territory, ”Thoreson said. “We were kind of at the mercy of our own team to stay healthy and hope that the other teams we play also stay healthy… We were just trying to control what we can control.

Another sporting season under the Colorado High School Activities Association umbrella arrives with excitement and hope, but also comes clouded with unrest and requires the need for a vigilant approach as the virus is still rife.

So far, high school sports during the pandemic have produced mixed results as fall and winter teams across the state face balanced competition and strict restrictions, while at the same time trying to avoid seasonally threatening or potentially worse possible exposure.

Spring football, made up of teams that opt ​​out for fall, join the shuffle with the local programs Boulder, Centaurus and Justice, all officially in.

We would take any opportunity and take nothing for granted, said Panthers coach Ryan Bishop. You talk in football, any game, any day can be your last. And with that, it makes everything so much clearer. Football teaches you so much and you can’t take anything for granted … Every snap is important.

If it sounds fragile, it is. Spring teams can look to their predecessor to see that.

Months ago, the first round of the high school football season was hit hard by the virus, including teams being eliminated early due to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, but still ending with championship matches.

For the many affected, more than 100 games were canceled during the six-week regular season. For example, Mead had to give up his place in the late season and the winter sport looked about the same after that.

I spoke to coaches who played in the fall and the coaches who could play a full season and what their secret was, Bishop added. And the reality is there is no secret. You have to hope for the best and see what happens.

Spring football is slowly building up to the first scheduled match in two weeks. In practice, according to CHSAA rules, the contact can start Wednesday.

Boulder plays in the 5A North League, while Centaurus plays in the 4A North. The 5A and 4A ratings each have only two leagues with six teams each. Justice is now one of eight teams in the 8-man class.

Like last fall, teams will play a six-game regular season and those who don’t make it to the postseason could get the chance for a seventh. Championships are scheduled for May in CSU-Pueblo.

As a whole, the spring season could benefit from a changing climate in regards to the virus and the country’s struggle against it. More than months ago, testing is readily available statewide. Vaccines are also underway.

I know that for my team (Boulder Valley School District) offers free COVID testing for staff and students, so every Monday, just in case, I’m going to take my entire team to Centaurus to get tested, Thoreson said. Many of my players live with their grandparents and extended family. And we also have three away games, one of them is four hours away, one of them is three and a half, another is three and a half and they are in very small communities, so we also want to protect them and make sure that my kids are COVID negative.

Next week, winter sports will be an action in the late season. And Monday, the other spring sports start hockey, gymnastics, boys ‘soccer, united bowling and girls’ volleyball.