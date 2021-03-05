All-state soccer players turn into baseball

Ace Whiteheads’ status as a multi-sport athlete ended the day he played his last football game.

Whitehead, who has made a name for himself as a record-breaking quarterback for Lampasas High School, has become a full-time baseball player. No more Friday night lights. Don’t wake up early in the morning to prepare for the workout. No more side activities after passing the touchdown.

Whitehead’s final high school baseball season has just begun. Early next year, he will be clearing midfield for the Texas Longhorns.

Whitehead’s story is unusual but not unique. Just ask Cedar Park quarterback Ryder Hernandez and Dripping Springs wide receiver Cameron OBanan. All three were all state footballers who will go to college to play baseball.

There are some similarities between being a pitcher and playing quarterback, Whitehead said. As a pitcher, you have your hand on the ball for every game. It’s the same for football. Everyone looks at you when you’re throwing because you have the ball. Everything revolves around what you do with it.

Whitehead could have said the same about football. With the ball in his hands, he managed 137 touchdowns in his career and had 75 total scores in the 2019 season alone, earning the American-Statesman’s Central Texas Player of the Year award after moving the Badgers to the semifinals. of the state.

The 5-foot-10 quarterback and pitcher said it takes him “a good two weeks to get into baseball form and not get sore from throwing to a catcher instead of a receiver.

Among his future teammates at Texas will be OBanan, who had a breakthrough senior season on the gridiron. The elder of the Tigers had perhaps the best individual performance in a game, catching 15 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-63 loss against Seguin. Its receiving yards are ranked No. 3 in Texas high school football history.

During the fall, OBanan took batting training once or twice a week to prepare for baseball. In early October, he traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, to play in a weekday invitation tournament. He came back in time to make Dripping Springs’ Friday night game against Lampasas and promptly got 10 passes for a school record of 265 yards and five touchdowns.

OBanan, who was recruited as a pitcher, and Whitehead said they will miss football.

Even now, I say I like football a little bit more, OBanan said. In a state like Texas, especially in a city like Dripping Springs, football is the main sport that fans watch. The atmosphere on Friday evening is great. Baseball has always been my niche sport. I adapt well to it.

Hernandez, the Class 5A all-state quarterback after throwing 58 touchdown passes for a team that made it to the Division I championship game, will play shortstop at Texas State next year.

The Timberwolvessenior said the difference between football and baseball is the mental game.

My heart has always been with baseball, Hernandez said. Something that I really enjoyed. I sit on the couch and watch three-hour matches. It’s the little things that I liked about it so much.

In soccer, you also need to be mentally strong, but baseball can be a mean game. You can hit a buck-fifty (.150), but you totally smoke the ball and feel good, but the balls don’t fall. You have to be mentally strong at baseball because it will do something to you if you don’t stay locked up and play the game the right way.

Hernandez said he and Whitehead are friends and stayed in touch throughout the football season. Maybe part of a quarterback fraternity. They exchanged stories about football and what their future holds in another sport.

You can take certain pieces from both and implement them in any game, Hernandez said. The football mindset of being aggressive and having energy (applies to baseball). This year we have a lot of soccer boys on the baseball team. That is something that is going to help us.