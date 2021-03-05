College Women’s Hockey: Clarkson, St. Lawrence meet again in the semifinals of the ECAC | College Sports

CANTON For the second time in the past four years, the women’s hockey teams from Clarkson and St. Lawrence University will meet in a semifinal of ECAC Hockey. But today’s game will be different from the last matchup.
SLU (5-6 overall) will host Clarkson (8-9-1) at 5:00 PM and the winner will advance to the championship game on Sunday, scheduled for 2:00 PM.
If the best seeded Colgate wins the semi-final, also today at 5 p.m., at home against Quinnipiac, Colgate will host the Sunday game. If Colgate loses, the winner of the current Clarkson / SLU game will host the championship game.
When Clarkson and St. Lawrence met in the semifinals in 2018, Clarkson was the favorite. The Golden Knights defended the national champions, played at home, and defeated the Saints 4-2 at Cheel Arena, with Patty Kazmaier winner Loren Gabel taking the win with a goal that was left empty.
This time around, SLU comes in with the momentum, having earned home ice today by beating Clarkson in a three-game streak last weekend.
I hope we treat it like one more time when we get together and play the game we love, said Saints assistant Mare MacDougall Bari, who has coached the team along with assistant Ted Wisner for the past two weekends while head coach Chris Wells in COVID used to be. -19 quarantine. Wells is expected to be behind the couch today.
We understand how grateful our players are for doing what they are doing now, MacDougall Bari added. Whether it’s your first time playing on a team, the fourth time or the 100th time, if you’re playing when so many of your fellow competitors aren’t playing, you won’t take it for granted. Appleton is such a special arena. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls who earned home ice in the playoffs and got the chance to take that next big step at home.
Eight of the teams in the conference, including defending season champion Cornell and tournament champion Princeton, did not play this season. The four teams that played this weekend represented all of ECAC Hockey this season and of the four, only Colgate completed the full 12 game schedule.
SLU opened the season later than the other three teams as the players did not arrive on campus until the beginning of the second semester.
The Saints played their first game, a non-conference game, against Clarkson on January 20 at Cheel Arena, and SLU was eliminated 8-1.
After losing two more games to Colgate to start 0-3, sophomore forward Julia Gosling returned to the team. Gosling had started the year in Canada to try out for the Canadian national team. Since her return, the Saints have gone 5-3, including last weekend’s sweep against Clarkson.
Gosling, who has scored six goals and three assists in nine games, is one of three finalists for the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year award.
Clarkson also played an unusual schedule, meeting Colgate in a total of 10 games, including six non-conference games.
The Golden Knights began to take shape, winning four of their five games, including three against the Raiders, when a COVID-19 outbreak on campus halted their season for two weeks. Last weekend they played for the first time in 19 days.
I think we need to get our special teams going a little bit, said Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers. We have a few power play goals (last weekend), but I still think we need to put a little more pressure on them on the power play. Obviously, our penalty kill has a job to do. They have scored a few goals on their power play. We need to focus on shutting it down.
Clarkson is led by defense of Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere (9 goals-13 assists), as well as graduate student Caitrin Lonergan, a transfer from Boston College who leads the team with 14 goals. Both are among the 10 finalists for this year’s Kazmaier Prize, and Lonergan is also one of the three finalists for ECAC Hockey Player of the Year.
The Golden Knights bring more experience in the late season than the Saints. The senior class has won two ECAC Hockey Tournaments, a national championship and played in two Frozen Fours.
We’ve been through a lot, said Clarkson co-Captain Meaghan Hector. We know what it takes. It’s just a matter of our leadership to push those (younger) girls, show them what it takes. It starts in practice and it starts in the dressing room with preparation, so that everyone is on board.