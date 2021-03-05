Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday, March 5, 2021





Good morning! Yesterday’s temporary outage in SB Nation wasn’t really a Coral issue, it was a Chorus issue, but in keeping with all of us, I blame Coral and Ponder. I saw Weatherly signed with the Vikings, I think this is the type of FA signed this off season due to the cut in the salary cap, but maybe the Vikings will get lucky and catch a really good veteran or two for a short deal this year. Hopefully the cap will start to recover next year and the year after. In the meantime, continue with our news and the links open thread full of crockpot recipes, nap strategies, and beer recommendations; drop by for some fan wisdom, snark and it’s really weekend night this time, plan the beer and meat menu for the weekend. Around the DN since our last open thread: GreatOdinsRaven posted: Vikings Happy Hour with Stephen Turner. Matt Anderson, Ryan Ortega and Stephen Turner talk about Keelan Cole, Kyle Rudolph and all things Minnesota Vikings. Stephen Weatherly returns to Minnesota, per source: Stephen Weatherly. Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: HC Mike Zimmer Donates 10K cans of food On the way to the Salvation Army’s £ 2 million goal. TCO Performance Center Temporary vaccination site Presser Points: Spielman discusses Rudolph’s decision, Hunter & Cousins ​​status. League News: Reformulation of the 2016 NFL draft: Rams take Dak Prescott No. 1 overall. Ben Roethlisberger signs new contract Steelers, will cost a $ 5 million pay cut for the 2021 season. Broncos love the trek Drew Lock is on as he sets out to prove his Denvers man in 2021. Roundup: Lions plans to release veteran CB Desmond Trufant. We come to today’s media selection: Yes Balkey – Uno Mas Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-Don’t feed the trolls

– Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep bad language to a minimum (use spoiler tags, if you have to)

– If you’re talking about a newer show or movie, use spoiler tags

-No photos that could cause someone to be fired or get into serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civilized way, feel free to leave

-As you navigate through the open discussion, just assume it’s sarcasm.

This lights up the beer light and the bar is open. Belly up and tie one up. Don’t forget to wash your hands, tip your waiter from a safe distance, and Welcome aboard

