Inside Recruiting: Five Burning Questions Answered About Football Recruiting in Notre Dame | Notre Dame Insider Football

Editor’s Note: Inside Recruiting is a new position that covers important topics related to Notre Dame football recruiting and recruiting in general. We plan to make it a regular part of our Irish football coverage.

The story is presented in a round table discussion. Today’s contributors are Steve Wiltfong, recruiting director for 247Sports, and Tom Lemming, recruiting analyst for CBS Sports.

Who are the players you need to get, one of the offense, one of the defenses in the 2022 cycle for ND who have not previously committed to the Irish?

Wiltfong: I don’t know Notre Dame is in a must-get position as I love what they’ve done. But my answer starts with a quarterback against foul.

If you look at the teams Notre Dame lost in the College Football Playoff, those teams have had first-round draft picks from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones. And Notre Dames totally comes out with a good quarterback in college, but probably not an elite difference-maker when you’re talking about a first-rounder.

So I just think that position should be an emphasis for Notre Dame if Brian Kelly is to go from 12 wins to 14 or how many are ever needed. That’s a room that I can really focus on, to make sure I have an elite man or elite potential year after year.

Beyond quarterback, a big-play receiver who kind of got behind the guys they signed last year. Notre Dame doesn’t have many proven guns around, so if they could get a guy like Tyler Morris (6-0, 175; La Grange Park, Ill.) Or someone like him.

Defensively, I think they do really well at linebacker. I think they will be landing Josh Burnham (6-3, 200; Traverse City, Michigan) later this month. And I love where they stand with Sebastian Cheeks (6-2, 210; Evanston, Ill.).

So my answer is a flip angle. I’m not throwing away a specific name because it’s some really good ones they are involved in, and they’ve proven that they can develop angles.

Lemming: I’m going with a running back like Gavin Sawchuk (5-11, 175; Highlands Ranch, Colorado). He is an exceptionally quick boy. I’m not saying they’re going to get him, but of all the running backs they go after, he’s the most explosive and has great sight and balance.

I normally go with a quarterback for this answer,

Defensively, I would say Niuafe Tuihalamaka (6-3, 230; Mission Hills, California), a child devoted to USC. Really love him. Or Shawn Murphy (6-3, 220) from (Manassas) Virginia. They need some difference makers in that position.

How would you rate Notre Dames’ quarterback prospects in the 2022 class in terms of quality and potential? And how do you think it will end? (Note: Steve Angeli dedicated himself to Notre Dame on Thursday night, hours after this story was published.)

Wiltfong: There is good quality and potential with the three quarterbacks they are involved in to improve on what they already have in the quarterback room.

Drew Allar (6-5, 220; Medina, Ohio) I think can play championship football. Gavin Wimsatt (6-3, 200; Owensboro, Ky.) Is raw, but the coaching staff likes his traits a lot. Steve Angeli (6-3, 215; Oradell, NJ) is a better pitcher than some of the quarterbacks they already have at Notre Dame.

I think this ends with Angeli’s signing by Notre Dame.

Lemming: It’s hard to say who really wants Notre Dame under Steve Angeli, Gavin Wimsatt and Drew Aller. All are good, but none of them are great.

If they want Angeli and go after him hard, I think they will eventually end up with that. He is smart. Plays against stiff competition in North Jersey. He is efficient. He is a team leader. He’s a good size with decent feet. He is not a man who will sprint a lot of meters.

Gavin is more of an athletic quarterback, but not quite the polished passer Steve is today. It entails many intangible assets. He’s an exciting quarterback when you look at him. Drew is more like Steve, a good quarterback who gets the job done.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly recently redoubled his December 2019 view and commitment that the Irish should be able to consistently do better in the national recruiting rankings. Do we see evidence that could happen in the 2022 cycle?

Wiltfong: They are currently number 8 in the national team rankings (via 247Sports). They were number 9 a year ago. I think they’re getting hot in here with some of these big boys in the Midwest.

I think it’s not too much to ask Notre Dame to consistently rank in the top 10. And within that, they cater to their needs to make sure their roster doesn’t have gaps.

They ensure that boys with benefits develop within their program.

Lemming: Absolutely they are. I always thought it hurt Notre Dame that they didn’t offer the kids early enough. You lose a third of the best kids nationally if you don’t.

You don’t have to wait for academics. Offer them early, and if they eliminate themselves later because of academics, so be it.

You have to keep up with these kids, and that’s what they are doing now. They offer a lot more men than in the past, and I love their new philosophy. It will pay big dividends for the 2023 class and even more so for the 2022 class.

I think Marcus Freeman and Mike Elston combined are a great team of recruiters, and the mindset they bring and give to the other coaches is invaluable. When you combine that with the way Jeff Quinn and Lance Taylor recruit for insult, for example, I think the future looks super bright for Notre Dame. And this could be their best era since the late 80’s.

COVID-19 meant that there were fewer opportunities to evaluate prospects. How confident are you that the assessments for classes 2021 and 2022 are consistent with previous classes?

Wiltfong: Well, no. I wish we would have more chances of seeing good-in-good in camp and all-star environments. So if you don’t have that part, you are definitely in doubt compared to other classes.

Obviously, you have your hits and misses in every class. And we would have our hits and misses moving forward. But I feel moving forward, in conjunction with the NFL Draft, we’ve gotten better every year.

Part of that is because we’ve been given the chance to see good against good, in camps and all-star environments, as well as high school football games where teams leave their state and move across the country to join another team play.

So if you didn’t, part of our evaluation process took away from splitting hair with good players.

Lemming: They are not far off, but everything is random when it comes to ratings anyway. These star ratings I am involved in too, and have been involved in them for 42 years, it’s a yardstick, but it’s not an exact yardstick even in a normal year.

As for coaches’ evaluations, they still watch these kids on film. Since many children have already visited, for the most part they have seen many in person. When the NCAA visits and opens camps on June 1, which I think they will, you will have a chance to evaluate more.

Does more always equal more when it comes to the size of college football that support staff are recruiting? If so, what can they accomplish that more modest numbers cannot?

Wiltfong: I honestly don’t know how many people the Notre Dames recruiting department compared to their peers. I will say that with the right infrastructure, more is always better, because you have better graphic designers. You have better ideas. You have more reviewers.

You have more people with hands on deck for logistics.

Known for the size of its support staff, Alabama has a great one, but not just for its size. They cite these coaches getting fired, but they come in as analysts, and those guys are bonus coaches. So they have everything there for them.

At the end of the day, I spoke with several coaches who worked for Nick Saban. And they say they’ve never worked for a head coach who watches as much film as he does (for recruiting purposes).

He has some rules for what they offer scholarships for each position. If a child does not check the base level of the boxes for that position, it does not mean that the child will not be a good player for someone else. But because of the way Alabama does it, their chance of a miss is lower.

Lemming: It depends who is using the system. Sometimes there can be a blockage in the system and too many people can do too many things.

I’ve seen how Alabama works, and they probably have the largest system in the country. Everyone has their job to do. You can have evaluations done much earlier. Alabama offers children much earlier than almost everyone else.

So that means, yes, size does help. The more support you have, the more likely you are to find the best players early on. Alabama seems to be like those kids, followed closely by the state of Ohio.

The support staff is also very important when it comes to developing the relationships. Where they aren’t is in terms of superfluous things like mailings and all that bullshit.

The children say that most children throw them away after the first mailings. They usually don’t even open them. It all comes down to personal contacts,

And it looks like Notre Dame is starting to get the message and do it with these guys.