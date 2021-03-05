Sports
Hendricken Mount St. Charles boys hockey RIIL state championship preview
Hendricken’s hockey team hardly looked like a team that would play for a state title early in the season, but from Friday the Hawks will have that chance.
They say you learn more from losing than winning, says Hendricken coach Mike Soscia. That has certainly proved true with us this year.
On Friday night, in Game 1 of the RIIL Boys Hockey State Championship Series, the Hawks will play against the same Mount St. Charles team they played in their first game of the season.
Since that game, a 1-1 draw with the Mounties has happened to the Hawks and it has prepared them for this weekend.
We learned that as an individual we can’t do it and that we had to do things as a team, says Soscia. We have grown into a pretty strong group.
It started the evening after the draw in the season opener, when Hendricken lost a 7-6 extra game to a playful Moses Brown team. The Hawks shook it off the following weekend against Prout on February 5, but lost to Barrington at home in overtime the following evening.
We’re a really good, capable team, but we’ve worked out, says Soscia. We realized you can have all the skills in the world, but if you don’t start working hard it just won’t happen. It’s a matter of skill every time.
The Hawks have not been lost since then.
It hasn’t been one or two players who took the lead. Hendricken has worked as one. Offensively, Owen Leahy leads the team with 11 goals and Matthew Morietti has nine, but Hawks has scored at least four goals in seven. Jack Drohen and Griffin Crain helped set a defense standard and Drew Carr was phenomenal in the net all season.
Mount St. Charles remained unbeaten in the regular season, losing Game 2 to La Salle only last weekend. Mounties’ goalkeeper Jason Mandeville was considered the best in the state’s net and Eddie Mulligan has been a dominant defender all season; Cee-Jay Laquerre and Matt Mahoney give MSC a powerful 1-2 scoring hit, so the Hawks have their hands full.
They’ll go into the series as a minor underdog, but getting away with a title is hardly an impossible task.
It just takes good, solid, scrappy hockey, and that’s exactly how Hendricken has been playing lately.
It will be the team that makes the fewest mistakes. Mount St. Charles, their hockey team just doesn’t stop. They’re well-coached, and they have guys who only have motorcycles, Soscia says. It will be a fun game, especially since that was our first game of the season [the last time they played] compared to their third and both teams have gotten stronger over the season. Mount remained unbeaten, but we didn’t lose a game according to the regulations.
The series is a win for both Hendricken and Mount St. Charles, as it took a lot to get to this point. The Hawks addressed COVID issues early on, and both teams have had to follow strict guidelines this season to prevent the spread of the virus.
There was no state hockey championship last year. This year, with both teams free for the week, will be there and that’s ultimately a good thing for everyone.
Nobody likes to lose. Coach Matt Merten, he doesn’t want to lose and I don’t want to lose, but win and lose aside, this is great, Soscia said. We were lucky because the [RIIL] did a great job and I didn’t think we would all get this point. My players did a great job doing the right things, stayed at home, didn’t go out and just tried their best to follow protocols.
They did it so they could be out there and not miss this chance to play for a championship.
