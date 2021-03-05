Jerami Grant, Nikola Vucevic tied to Boston Celtics as trading targets

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 26: Jerami Grant # 9 of the Detroit Pistons looks on before taking a [+] third quarter free throw against the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena on February 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo, the user agrees to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya / Getty Images) Getty images



Jerami Grant is the perfect match for the Boston Celtics. He’s a tall two-way scorer in the midst of his best professional season, so it should come as no surprise that Boston is interested in the 26-year-old.

Grant is one of Celtics’ main trading targets ahead of the trading deadline, it said Athletics Shams Charania. Danny Ainge should be interested in Grant as he fits exactly what the Celtics need, but that doesn’t mean Detroit wants to relocate its star player. In 33 games, Grant scores an average of 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 43.3% shooting, so it’s safe to say the Pistons are happy with the production of their new addition.

Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons off-season for about $ 60 million. He chose Detroit, a team currently in rebuild mode, over Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets. He accepted a larger role with an organization he believed to team with Dwane Casey, one of the NBA’s seven black head coaches, and Troy Weaver, one of Black’s ten general managers. He spoke with The Athletics James Edwards in January on the importance of the latter, making it clear that Detroit is where it wants to be. The feeling is certainly mutual that there is no viable reason for the Pistons to part ways with their franchise cornerstone less than a year after the expiration of his contract.

The Charanias report does not in any way deny this. Ainge and the Celtics front office, like any organization, will do their due diligence on any potential target, no matter how realistic. That’s just the way things work. Unfortunately for Boston, he will likely leave the table in trade talks with the Pistons. That’s also a good thing for Grant, who probably wouldn’t be thrilled to play for Boston after choosing Detroit for the reasons mentioned above.

The Celtics have the $ 28.5 million trade exception in their arsenal with less than a month to go before the trade deadline, so showing interest in Grant is a good idea as Detroit is in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons will be sellers by the deadline, but don’t count on Grant going anywhere.

Charania also reported that Boston is interested in Orlando Magic, big man Nikola Vucevic. He’s halfway through an All-Star campaign, which means the asking price will be extremely high for potential partners calling the Orlando front office. Although he’s going through a career season, Vucevic should be more available in the trading market than Grant. At the age of 30, the Swiss center does not match the timeline of the young Magics players, similar to Evan Fournier. After his roster is decimated by injuries, Orlando will no doubt enter the trading season as sellers, but finding the right package for the great All-Star man can be difficult.

Boston’s interest in Vucevic appears to be everlasting at this point, but if he wants to acquire him now, the Celtics will have to send salary in the deal to stay below the hard limit. Besides the salary ceiling hoops to jump through, I’m not sure Vucevic is the right match for Boston. He’s a great player, no doubt about that. But the Celtics currently have three centers and a serious lack of wing depth. Yes, Boston should include at least one of its major companies in a trade package to Orlando, but how much does the needle move in the process?

A great offensive player, Vucevic would add great girth dynamics to the Celtics frontcourt with his improved three-point shooting. He would be the ideal piece of size to remove some of the heat from Bostons’ main contributors. That said, it doesn’t bring that much defensive versatility, which is something Boston desperately needs across the board. Paying a huge price for Vucevic would make more sense if the Celtics had a great need for the central position, but it doesn’t. More importantly, paying that price is something Boston probably doesn’t want to do.

So here’s the bottom line: Jerami Grant and Nikola Vucevic are intriguing options for the Celtics as they search for possible additions ahead of the trade deadline, and it makes sense that Ainge and Co. have shown interest in both players. With all that in mind, it is fairly unlikely that either will end up in Boston in late March. Grant isn’t going anywhere and the asking price for Vucevic will be out of Celtics’ reach.