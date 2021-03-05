Seahawks is releasing Josh Gordon making recipient eligible for Fan Controlled Football League, according to report

The Seattle Seahawks have released NFL Network veteran receiver Josh Gordon, Tom Pelissero reported ThursdayGordon, who was indefinitely banned by the NFL in January for violating the league’s drug abuse policy, is now eligible to play for the Fan Controlled Football League Zappers. Gordon is reunited with Johnny Manziel, his former Browns teammate.
Gordon has been banned six times by the NFL for violating the NFL’s drug abuse policy. He was also indefinitely banned in December 2019 for violating the league’s PED policy. Gordon has missed more than 50 games due to suspension that spans the full 2015 and 2016 seasons. He was suspended for the fifth time from the Patriots in December 2018. Despite not participating in the postseason, Gordon received a Super Bowl ring from New England after the team’s victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
29-year-old Gordon has played just 33 games since his 2013 All-Pro season. That season, Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards. And while Gordon has never been able to duplicate that level of success, he has proven to be a prolific player when he was available for his team.
Gordon’s next stop is with the Zappers, who will face the Beasts for the second time this season on Saturday. In its first season, Fan controlled football is an indoor, seven-against-seven competition where fans vote on which plays are featured in the huddle. The Zappers are co-owned by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, whose cousin, Anthony Jones, scored the first touchdown in the Zappers’ history earlier this season.
“When I watch this competition, I think it’s exciting,” Cook recently told CBS Sports. “I think football is a therapy for a lot of people. If you like football, you will love this league. They are a bunch of guys who like to play plays and show their personality. “Playing football is an even greater experience for this world. When you watch, it’s exciting. And the players will have fun, and the Zappers will zap.”
