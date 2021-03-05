It’s a home-and-home series for the DII hockey title

The boys’ hockey team Cranston Co-Op and North Kingstown both called the Cranston Memorial Ice Rink their home this year, so there were times when the coaches interacted as one practice ended before the other started.

On one of these occasions, Cranston coach Matt Brannon and NK coach Robert Nabb laughed at a crazy idea. Wouldn’t it be funny if the Falcons and Skippers played against each other for the Division II title?

It’s more than funny. It’s a reality.

On Friday, undefeated Cranston will host North Kingstown in Game 1 of the D-II championship series and while it will be a friendly competition, both teams know what they play for in the first showdown.

In many ways, we were just happy to be where we were, Nabb says. As for a pressure aspect, there is one aspect of it, but if you go through with everything we’ve been through over the past 12 months, only play helps with that. The kids are just happy to be there.

Either way, it’s exciting for the kids, says Brannon. Playing in a championship series, no matter the situation, is great for representing the city and school and having that pride to go out and compete.

Both teams come in with two different stories.

For the Falcons, they’ve moved through Division II with two equal parts as the only imperfections in their regular season.

It’s no secret that offensive production has been critical to their success from their frontline. Mickey Becker-Norton, Jaydin Rossi and Andrew Martin combined 44 goals in league games for 39 of the teams and had 51 of their 68 league assists.

Despite these bizarre numbers, the Falcons are not necessarily looking to win games 5-4 in this series.

Everyone loves high-scoring games, but when it comes down to it, we naturally want a low-scoring, defensive battle, Brannon said. If we have to start placing points, I think we have the weapons to do it, but it’s just a matter of defensive play.

The Falcons must also avoid the small mistakes that can plague a team, whether it’s sloppy passes, mental errors, or the obvious punishment that puts them in a place they prefer to avoid.

You can’t win a championship in the penalty kick, says Brannon. So we have to stay disciplined and do the right things because we can’t play 5 out of 4 and expect to win.

Winning is relatively well known in North Kingstown.

The Skippers roster is full of juniors and seniors who saw Ice Age during their 2-13-1 season in 2018/19 and helped the team improve to 5-9-2 the following season.

This group, they just work hard and if you look at our stats, you can see that there are no superstars, says Nabb. They work hard and they are all great kids. As a coach I couldn’t have asked for anything more.

Maybe some additional goals would be nice? At the start of the season, the NK lost one of their top players to a transfer and two others were injured, but the Schippers made the blame and went 6-2 this season.

Offensively, Conall Gately scored a third of the teams’ goals in the regular season, but nine other skippers lit the lamp, proving Nabbs’s point on his team balance. Like Cranston West, NK is not trying to win matches in this series 5-4, so if the Falcons want to crush them, the skippers will be happy to do so.

We struggle to get the puck in the back of the net, so that’s always something we have to fight, Nabb says. One or two breaks from the other team makes it even more difficult for us. It was about playing hard and executing and the last two weeks our execution and effort couldn’t have been better.

Nabb is more than aware of the powerhouse the skippers will have to deal with, but believes his team is more than prepared. Underdogs or not, being on the ice means they have a shot at the title and that’s all he can ask for.

They have three really capable kids on that top line who just have to try and minimize the damage they do, Nabb says. Then we have to play and execute our game. If we can keep the puck in the zone, that gives us a chance.

While Cranston West is the favorite based on track record alone, none of that matters now.

Last week is over. The regular season is long over. We now think of it as just game for game, says Brannon. We respect the NK kids, but we have to come up with the right approach. [The Falcons] still feel like they have that rose on their back but they go out like they were 0-0, [NK] is 0-0 and records don’t matter.

It’s about who is going to play good hockey all weekend.