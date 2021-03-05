Pro Football Hall Of Fame sees a giant leap back in 2021





The Hall is planning its largest anchoring weekend ever after last year’s event was canceled.

CANTON, Ohio Last year was a quiet year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Canton staple closed its doors in mid-March to June, the longest museum ever dark. They were also forced to drop both the Hall of Fame Game and the enshrinement weekend and saw attendance drop by approximately 33% in 2020. However, this year already promises something better. “There’s a lot of pent-up enthusiasm, we feel,” Rich Desrosiers, VP of Communications and Public Relations at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, told 3news. “Our figures for January 2021 and February 2021 are actually higher than in 2020 [prior to the COVID-19 shutdown] The venue hopes the excitement continues as tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10am for the 2021 ceremony that will take place in August. Last year, officials had about five different plans to move forward through the weekend, depending on the pandemic’s limitations. This year they are moving forward with one plan: celebrate the history of football. “We looked forward to a summer where we can come together safely for just a palpable amount of energy and excitement around it,” said Desrosiers. Of course they will rotate and change if necessary. but if everything goes according to plan, it will be a big weekend in Canton. The 2020 and 2021 classes will both receive their gold coats, this year’s anchoring class will have an audience, and the Steelers and Cowboys will take to the field for the pre-season Hall of Fame Game. Last year was a quiet year for the @RTLnews, having to cancel festive events around the anchoring weekend. However, with tickets to this year’s ceremony on sale tomorrow, they want to bounce back with their biggest enshrinement weekend yet. Story ahead @wkyc at 5:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/lgaCL1n7Xb – Will Ujek (@WillUjek) March 4, 2021 Additionally, the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium should have new scoreboards by then, as the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company has been busy building the highly anticipated “village” around the museum during the pandemic. They awarded the Constellation Center for Excellence a few weeks ago and hope the exterior will be completed by August. On the outside of the building is one of the new scoreboards on which the last bar was placed earlier this week. Workers have also already begun to pave the way for shops, restaurants, a hotel and an indoor water park in the future. “One of the things that both the Village and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have in mind for the next few years is that it will be one of the most important meeting places not just in Northeast Ohio, but really across the country,” said Desrosiers. Everything moves in that direction as the Hall prepares to return this year and celebrate the legacy of football, along with the revival of a museum and area, while making up for lost time. “You have the Steelers coming to town and you have the cowboys coming to town,” Desrosiers said. ‘You have two great classes. You probably have the most living Hall of Famers returning to Canton, probably in Hall of Fame history. The biggest football meeting is just around the corner. ‘ Tickets for the worship ceremony can be purchased hereTickets to the Hall of Fame game are sold out, as those who bought seats last year would hold them if they wanted to, and almost everyone else did.







