Locals are a major successful first season for Pope Francis’ girls hockey cooperative

Pope Francis ‘girls’ team ended its first season as a program and it couldn’t have been a success anymore. The Cardinals went 4-6-1 on their maiden voyage, competing against some of the best teams in Massachusetts.

Lots of freshman programs, you don’t see them getting their first win until they’ve been in it for about two years, said head coach ChrisConnors. We defeated an eternal Division I force in Longmeadow just four weeks after the start of the season, and by the end of the season, we were playing our best hockey.

Now the season has already been confused by COVID-19, and given that the cooperative roster has players from all over Western Mass. Had, Connors said his focus was on his new players. The cooperative includes local schools Amherst Regional, Hopkins Academy, Northampton and Frontier Regional.

We were tasked as coaches to ensure that team bonding was the key ingredient to team success, Connors said.

Connors, who has coached both boys and girls in hockey, said he felt the season was like no other and that the Cardinals were one of his favorites to coach.

There were no team dinners, pasta evenings, or changing rooms, so they had to change in the parking lots, he said. Even with all that, they didn’t complain, give up, or doubt. They just rolled up their sleeves and got to work every day.

The Hampshire County contingent was fairly common to Pope Francis in its first season as a program. Assistant captain Sara Wright is from South Hadley, while captain Morgan Peritzis from Palmer previously played on the Amherst Regional boys’ hockey team before joining the Cardinals.

Mary Styspeck (Hadley), Lila Roche (Frontier Regional), goalkeeper Rowan Howe (Northampton), Eleanor Jacoby (Amherst), Brooke Weinman (Amherst), Grace Sands (Granby) and Nadiya Champigny (Granby) all have local ties.

It’s a huge geographic area where this team comes from, Connors said. In the Boston area, the cooperative cities are 10 to 15 minutes from the school. Outside of this it is a variant of an hour and a half.

For Peritz, it was a positive change to play on a high school girls’ squad.

Being on the boys’ team was completely different, the junior said. I felt like I didn’t have that close relationship with them in terms of friendships. Being on the girls’ team made it all the more fun because I connected with my teammates more quickly.

One of the biggest challenges for Pope Francis’s team was the adaptation as a very young program. Seven of the squad’s 18 players were freshmen, though Connors said he didn’t hold back from putting the rookies right on the ice.

They were thrown right into the line of fire, Connors said. We even had two freshmen play with our junior captain [Peritz] on one of the top lines. We had four freshmen on a regular duty on the ice, which is pretty impressive for varsity hockey.

Peritz said she was trying to make sure she was an example to the younger players.

I constantly reminded them to make every effort and that this was no longer club hockey, the junior said. I wanted to make sure they knew we were playing for something and that someone like me has only two years left.

With multiple freshmen starting, Connors said he was overwhelmed by the team’s veteran style, especially in tight games.

We showed a lot of moxie, he boasted. There were competitions for which we were tied or tied, and this group, even without seniors, knew what it took to win these games and you usually see that in experienced teams with much higher classes, not a freshman program.

Peritz had never been a captain during her three years of playing with the Amherst program, but was appointed captain by Pope Francis during the season. She said it was a welcome adjustment.

I realized the team is paying a lot more attention to what I do both on and off the ice, she said. I had a good conversation with Coach [Connors] and he told me you should definitely have fun, but once you get off the track, so does the whole team. Then I kicked myself into gear and made sure that I was always a role model.

Although Connors took the season very seriously and wanted the team to improve, he always reminded his players how important this opening season would be in setting the tone for the future of Pope Francis girl hockey.

I tell them they will be joking about this year in years to come, he said. They played an important role in laying the building blocks for this year and they are going to ride into history.

Good news for that future is that the roster has no seniors, so both Connors and captain Peritz will have the luxury of welcoming everyone back for next season.

I’m so happy about that, said Peritz. Without seniors, we don’t have to start fresh next year. We may have more freshmen in, but we can start where we left off and keep the momentum we had at the end of the season.