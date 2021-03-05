Table tennis: Yu Mengyu sweeps Thai to semi-final against world champion number 3 Mima Ito in Doha, Sport News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – National paddler Yu Mengyu grew 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-2) past Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut on Friday (March 5) to advance to the semi-finals of WTT Contender Doha. The world’s number 50 will face its biggest test of this $ 200,000 (S $ 268,000) tournament on Saturday in the form of Japanese top runners Mima Ito, after she competed with Miu Hirano, the country’s number 3 in the world. the round of 16 had aired. She will try to avoid a final in Japan, with the other final four clash with Hina Hayata and Miyuu Kihara. Despite having a chronic back condition and having to go through three qualifying matches to make it to the main draw, Yu dominated the quarterfinals against her No. 41 opponent. But the crucial run in the game was when she averted a comeback by Suthasini in the first game. The Singaporean led 10-8 and wasted two game points before closing the opener. She said, “We’ve been studying her intensively, and it can be really hard to shake off Suthasini, so it was absolutely necessary to shut down the first game.” Yu then impressed in both defense and attack, setting the table well and unleashing powerful fore hands that were either winners or pressured the Thai into casual fouls. The 31-year-old won in a gallop to make her first women’s singles semifinal since the 2018 Asian Games, where she won bronze. Hao Anlin, coach of the women’s national team, said: “Mengyu played very well today and carried out our tactics decisively. “She has to stay sober against Ito and fight for every point. Ito is fast and has a lot of variety in her play, so let’s make sure we get well received, keep close range and try to force her to make mistakes.” Ito has been one of the most skilled paddlers since the sport restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, winning bronze medals at the Women’s World Cup and ITTF Finals last year. Yu has only beaten the 20-year-old once – at the 2015 Polish Open – in their seven previous encounters. While Ito showed some rust in the first round to push past Dutch Britt Eerland 3-2, she beat Germany’s Nina Mittelham and South Korean Yang Ha-eun 3-0. Yu said: “I don’t feel any pressure. The big test is in terms of fitness and focus, because including the women’s doubles, this will be my ninth game since Monday, while my opponents are usually much younger and faster. “But the opportunity to train and play in the Japanese T-League has helped me stay in shape physically and mentally, and I look forward to another fruitful game.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos