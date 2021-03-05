Don’t worry, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers and maybe Tom Brady have seen UFOs too





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is close to 100%, he and wife Emily saw a UFO on their way home from dinner in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night. In his defense, he is not the first QB star to say so much. Nearly 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO fall straight from the sky on our way home from dinner … we stopped and looked at each other and asked if any of us saw it, he tweetedVery bright light ball that goes straight from the sky to Lake Travis. Is anyone else witnessing this? I will not lie … I am not usually one to buy into UFO talk. But all I know is … I saw something tonight that I’ve never seen Emily addedAnd I was kind of thrown out. Just at the right time, Baker Mayfield hater Colin Cowherd noted, despite Cleveland not caring enough for him last week to just fool Brown’s fans. I would prefer all the qualities of franchise quarterbacks, Cowherd said on Thursday’s episode from The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1. I want to know your arm. Are you a good pre-snap? Are you mobile? The ability to see UFOs in the off-season is nowhere near my top 10 qualifiers. Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I’d rather my boys not talk about it. But what about Aaron Rodgers? In a 2016 interview, the reigning NFL MVP recalled seeing a large orange, left-to-right moving object in the New Jersey night sky in 2005 before it was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He was convinced it was a UFO. Then there’s Tom Brady, who recoiled at Cowherds’s assumption. How do you know I’ve never seen Colin before aliens? tweeted the seven-time Super Bowl champion Besides the obvious, there is, of course, a very reasonable possible explanation for all of this. Maybe Greg BradyArmed with some kind of fishing line, a clear plastic curtain, red light, flashlight, and a whistle he had just gotten in the attic, he got those creeps because they told Mom and Dad he was coming home late Saturday night.







