Glen Rock Ice Hockey wins McInnis Cup in the 2nd year as a NJIIHL member





No more new children. For three years, Glen Rock left the Big North Conference and spent the season self-employed. A year later, Glen Rock found a new home in the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League and the McInnis Division. And Thursday was the first time that Glen Rock could call itself the best of the conference. Glen Rock, fifth-seeded, left little doubt and physically imposed his will in a 4-0 win over second-seeded Livingston in the McInnis Cup final on Thursday afternoon. In his first year and a half as a conference member, Glen Rock may have been an afterthought. Last year, the program ended 3-7-2 in division play and, thanks to multiple shutdowns this year, played only three division games to the tune of a 1-1-1 record. With championships at stake, however, Glen Rock looked like the program that recently won a state championship. Last year was a rough submission, said Mack Alvino, who made 40 saves in a shutout attempt. But we had a lot of teams on our list this year to hit back. This is a program that will take this competition by storm in the years to come and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Senior captain Ryan LeBlanc added. We won a state championship four years ago, but it’s been a while since this team has won anything since. But now Glen Rock hockey is back. And would stay here for a while. As soon as McInnis Cup started playing, Glen Rock became a force to be reckoned with. Last year, the Summit gave Glen Rock a rude awakening to the conference with a 10-0 win. Glen Rock got them back into the McInnis Cup with a 4-1 victory in the quarter-finals. That was followed by another big win, toppling Westfield with the best drivers before Livingston imposed his will in the final. No one will wonder how competitive Glen Rock can be on the ice. This means everything, said LeBlanc. Were new to this division and I think a lot of teams thought, who are these guys? We lost to Summit 10-0, but we got them in the quarter-finals, beat Westfield and now became champions. The lesson we’ve all learned, especially this year, is that we had the chance to win something. We just had to go out and do it. And we did. Receive our HS sports newsletter here

