Table tennis qualifier in Tokyo 2020 offers nine Olympic spots





During the upcoming World Singles Qualification Tournament in Doha, Qatar, a total of nine seats in the table tennis tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be offered. The tournament will take place from March 14-17 at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena. There are four spots available in the men’s league and five spots in the women’s event at the Games. These quotas have been confirmed after the last 2021 calendar update, while other qualifying events are still pending. 73 men and 60 women have entered the qualifying tournament. The expected ITTF qualification system for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, ITTF In Men’s Singles Qualification, three places are available in Stage One, which is split into three separate knockout rounds. The winner of each knockout round will earn a Tokyo 2020 quota, while the other place will come from a second knockout tournament featuring the losing stage one finalists and the semi-finalists. In women’s singles qualification, there are four places available in the first stage, starting at the round of 16 and split into four separate knockouts. The four losing finalists from Stage One will advance to Stage Two, with one more berth available for the Tokyo 2020 qualifier.







