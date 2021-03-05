More Astros Pitchers Added to COVID-19 Protocol List





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Eight Astros pitchers are now absent from spring training due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the team revealed on Friday, raising some concern about the camp’s immediate future.

General manager James Click was unable to reveal how many of the players tested positive for COVID-19, but did not call the situation an outbreak.

“I don’t know how you define an outbreak,” Click said Friday. Part of the reason so many players are away from the health and safety camp (protocols) is because we want to cast a wide net, and the protocols cast a wide net to make sure there are delays between infectious stages and positive test. Click said the club has not considered interrupting activities, and has confidence in the league’s mandated protocols for positive testing and exposure. The Major League Baseball Operational Handbook mandates a seven-day quarantine for players who are offside due to health and safety protocols. “We follow Major League Baseball health and safety protocols and that’s what they’re asking for,” said Click. “We and the league believe that by following them we will ensure that the rest of the boys are not exposed and that we can continue to prepare for the season.” On Thursday, manager Dusty Baker announced the absence of right-handers Luis Garcia, Ronel Blanco and Bryan Abreu because of what he called “ health and safety protocols. ” A day later, after the Astros played against the Cardinals in West Palm Beach on Thursday night, Baker revealed that Enoli Paredes, Francis Martes, Cristian Javier, Pedro Baez and Hector Velazquez were no longer in the camp. Paredes and Martes pitched against the Cardinals on Thursday-evening – a game in which most of the Astros’ daily line-up played the first five innings. None of them were affected Friday morning, but Click acknowledged that the protocols continued. “We’ve followed security protocols to the letter,” Click said. “Our trainers and doctors know them well and we have taken the necessary steps to keep our players safe. If additional information comes in, we may need to adjust our plan, but based on what we know now, we are following the protocols and the protocols are designed to keep everyone safe. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos