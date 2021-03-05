England one of only five countries where new football concussion protocols are being tried | American football





World football has widely rejected the possibility of introducing concussion substitutes into the game, with only five countries trialling the measure. English football has implemented the measures approved last year by the games legislature, Ifab. The Premier League and FA Cup have both had trials this season, as have the Womens Super League and Womens Championship. But only two other European countries have followed suit: the Netherlands and Portugal. Elsewhere, only Japan and the US among the 211 member associations of the Fifas have also begun trials. New protocols were approved by Ifab at the end of last year after extensive consultation within the game and years of work by activists. They make it possible to bring one or two permanent substitutions into a match, on top of regular substitutions, if doctors think a player may have a concussion. The protocols insist when in doubt, sit out, and Ifab explains where there is any doubt that a player has had a concussion, the player must be protected by being permanently removed from the match. While the protocols have been criticized by some concussion experts, who say the game should have opted for temporary substitutions to reduce the risk of a player remaining on the field without visible symptoms, the move received the approval of the governing body. FIFA, which tried out the only replacement protocol at the recent Club World Cup in Qatar. The Uefa has chosen not to run a trial in the Champions League, Europa League or the European Championship for men this summer. Instead, it chose to test concussion substitutes in the final stages of the under-21 championship in Hungary and Slovenia this year, before potentially extending the trials to the senior race. In Germany, the Bundesliga chose not to apply the protocols this season, arguing that the current limit of five substitutes allowed, expanded due to the pandemic, was enough to cover the possibility of a concussion. (The protocols are explicitly designed to be outside of regular numbers so that there is no numerical / tactical disadvantage in prioritizing players’ welfare.) Ifab sources say they expect more countries to test the protocols. Scotland will be next to join the list, with trials beginning March 6 across the SPFL. Sign up for The Recap, our weekly email from editors. A FIFA spokesperson said: The concussion substitute trial option has only been made since December 2020, and rules had already been set for many match organizers for the 2020-21 season. It is expected that there will be an increase for the coming season, also given that the trial will be available until August 2022. FIFA will take the opportunity in as many leagues as possible to support research on this topic and to have as much information as possible when reviewing proposals to change the rules of the game. This is an open trial open to anyone willing at all levels of the game, which deviates from the standard procedure for such trials. This shows the respect and priority that Fifa and Ifab attach to this issue.

