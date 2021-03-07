Sports
Great Britain’s Marcus Willis Announces Retirement From Pro Tennis
Marcus Willis, the 30-year-old British player, announced his retirement from the professional tennis circuit this week.
Who is Marcus Willis?
Marcus Willis is a left-handed Briton. The 30-year-old mainly played on the futures tour during the end of the 2020 season.
Unless you are a fan of lower class tennis, you are unlikely to have heard of Willis. Especially since his ranking reached 209 in November 2017. However, the Briton made headlines at Wimbledon in 2016.
In the year that Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title, Willis had a long shot to even make it to the event. In June of that year, Willis gave tennis lessons at Warwick Boat Club for $ 30 an hour. He was the last player to get a place at Wimbledon pre-qualifying that year.
Willis went on to win 3 games in pre-qualifying to qualify for the qualifying rounds. The Briton took the fourth seed Yuichi Sugita in the first round. When dropping the first set it looked like it could be for Willis, but the Brit managed to come back and win.
Willis then took over Andrey Rublev (Currently number 8 in the world, but at the time the Russian was 18 and a junior masters champion. The Briton defeated Rublev in straight sets to land in the final qualifying round. This match against Willis Daniil Medvedev(currently world number 3).
The Briton dropped the first set against the Russian before turning the match round and booking a spot in the main draw at his home base Grand Slam for the first time.
The main table
After winning six games to make it to the main draw, his opponent was in the first round Riardas BerankisThe Lithuanian was ranked higher and should have had no trouble getting the Briton on paper. While playing on Court 17, there was a lot of support for Willis. He surprised Berankis and won the match in straight sets.
Next one? No different from the Swiss Maestro Roger Federer. The ever-popular Federer was placed third and was not expected to have to worry about the brave Briton. In fact, the first set seemed to prove that, as the Swiss took the set without losing a match.
Willis won his first service game of the second set and the crowd cheered so much you’d think he’d won the trophy. The Briton managed to stay in the game from that moment on, forcing Federer to work harder to break the service. The Swiss succeeded, but only once in each of the other two sets.
Although Willis lost, he enjoyed the ride. He told it Press afterwards
“If I play reasonably well and compete with Roger Federer for a few sets, then I’m doing the right thing.
Federer noted that Willis played at the level of a top 50 player and that he had treated him that way. The Briton may have lost that day, but he certainly had the crowd behind him. Willis received a standing ovation when he left court.
Wimbledon 2017
However, the Briton was unable to repeat this great run with Jay Clarke made the third round in doubles and defeated defending champions Nicolas Mahut Pierre Hugues-Herbert in a five-set thriller. Due to a drop in the ranking, Willis was back on the futures tour after Wimbledon.
When announcing his retirement, Willis announced that the next step will still be in Tennis. The Briton follows his coaching qualifications and also presents his podcast “What you talk about Willis”
Whatever happens in the future, the Brit will always be remembered for the unlikely run at Wimbledon 2016.
