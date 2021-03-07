Sports
Balance of hockey power in South Hills shifts to Thomas Jefferson, Baldwin | Trib HSSN
Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 10:01 am
One corner of the South Hills has become a prime spot for high school hockey fans.
About 6 miles apart, Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson have monopolized the action in the PIHL Class AA ranks since the start of the 2019-20 season.
The teams were combined 23-1-0-1 at the end of February, as the Highlanders led the Southwest Division 12-0, followed by the Jaguars 11-1-0-1.
“We’ve had a great group of kids since I started coaching at Baldwin five years ago,” said coach Justin Glock. “We have a lot of tough opponents in front of us. So while we’ve done well so far, we still have a lot of work to do before we can determine this year’s season. “
Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson were set to clash at Ice Castle on March 9 in a rematch of an early regular season game. Baldwin defeated TJ, 4-3, on November 5.
The Highlanders set a 19-1 record last year, securing a berth in the PIHL finals last year before the coronavirus pandemic stopped things. The Jaguars also reached the Class A final a year ago with a record of 21-1.
“Last year’s team was a very special group with a lot of depth,” said Glock. “I was lucky enough to coach that team and was sorry that they couldn’t finish last season. Whether it’s this year or it’s over, our players deserve all the credit. They listen to what our coaches ask of them and rely on how we try to play. “
The neighboring teams have combined the past two seasons to record a record of 63-1-0-1.
“The biggest reason we’ve been successful in the past two years is the talent and depth of our team,” said TJ coach Bill Crousey. “If you add how hard the players have worked, success will likely follow.
“The area does have a number of good athletes. Our hockey program has been fortunate that some of those athletes have chosen the sport of hockey. “
The Jaguars also set successful 15-3 and 17-3 regular season records in 2018/19 and 2017-18.
“I’m not sure how to name our play,” said Crousey. “For the past two years, we’ve used our speed and depth to put pressure on other teams all over the track. In recent years, when our talent and depth were not that deep, we played more of a positional and opportunistic style.
“Every year we evaluate our team and determine a style of play that puts the team in the best position to be successful.”
Thomas Jefferson has used an up-tempo hockey style in 2020-21, registering 88 goals high in the division while conceding 26 in 13 games. The Jaguars averaged nearly seven goals per game offensively.
TJ beat the opposition 167-46 last season, scoring an average of 7.6 goals per game.
Defending Baldwin scored just 13 goals in the first 12 games of this season, scoring 64 times (5.3 per game) in the attacking end. The Highlanders beat the opposition 107-37 last season, averaging 5.3 gpg.
“I hope if you asked other teams they would say our team is hard to play against and works hard,” said Glock. “We have some very talented players, but we want to work hard first, play the right game consistently and then bring the talent of our players into play.”
This year, starting February 28, TJ senior forwards Hunter Fairman and Eddie Pazo were ranked 1-2 in Class AA with scores of 44 and 38 points. Fairman was good for 25 goals and 19 assists; Pazo scored 13 goals and 25 assists.
Senior forward Keith Reed brought Baldwin into the scoring column with 20 goals and five assists.
Four other players were in the top 20 in AA scoring – Baldwin’s Don Trimbur (7 goals, 11 assists) and TJ’s Ryan Kelly (4-14), Will O’Brien (9-9) and Riley Holzer (8-8) . Kelly, O’Brien and Holzer are senior forwards; Trimbur is a junior forward.
TJ junior forward Colby Bilski also had eight goals and 14 points, while the trio of junior defender Trevor Belak, senior defender Robbie Aranos and senior forward Zach Borman had all reached double digits in points for the Highlanders.
Baldwin’s Eddie Nowicki topped the AA charts with a record 12-0, 1.09 goals against average and two shutouts.
Luke Ripepi of TJ finished sixth with an 8-1-1 record, 22 goals against and an average of 2.20 goals against. Nowicki is a junior; Ripepi a senior.
It’s players like these who helped make the South Hills area something of a hotbed for high school hockey.
“It’s great to see,” Glock said. “With all the young talent, I have to give credit to the local coaches in the South Hills who develop players’ skills.
“Our JV and high school coaches have also done an excellent job of developing players within our hockey organization.”
