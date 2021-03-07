Sports
NHL On Tap: Rangers, Penguins conclude Hockey Day in America
Welcome to the NHL on Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they look forward to the most each day in the schedule. Today, their picks from the eight games on Sunday celebrating Hockey Day in America with a quadruple header on NBC and NBCSN featuring US-based teams.
Rangers, Penguins close Hockey Day in America
The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN1, ATTN-PT, MSG, NHL.TV) in one of America’s big Hockey Day games. It’s a showcase of No. 1 picks at the NHL Draft, Penguins center Sidney Crosby was the top selection in 2005 and Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere went to New York for the first time in 2020. Each team comes off an impressive victory on Saturday. Crosby had two assists and Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Rangers tied their season highs in goals for a second straight game with a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils. They defeated the Devils 6-1 on Thursday. Lafreniere’s four-game point streak ended Saturday, but he’s showing signs that he’s more comfortable at the NHL level. Six of his seven points have been scored in his past seven games (three goals, three assists). – Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
Hurricanes aim for the fifth consecutive victory
The Carolina Hurricanes go for their fifth straight win when they host the Florida Panthers (5:00 PM ET; FS-CR, FS-F, NHL.TV). The Panthers will have their hands full with the Hurricanes’ balanced attack; Forward Vincent Trocheck (21points), Sebastian Aho | (20), Jordan Steel (20) have each scored at least 20 points and Andrei Svechnikov (19) will try to join them in this. The Panthers will try to extend their point streak to six games after a 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Keep an eye on the Florida defender Aaron Ekblad, who has been fantastic this season, scoring three goals in his past two games. Ekblad not only makes an offensive contribution by scoring 17 points in 23 games, including nine goals leading the NHL defenders, he has been a workhorse in all situations and averaged 25:12 ice age per game. Florida is one point ahead of Carolina for second in the Discover Central Division and each of the first three games between them this season is past regulation, with the Hurricanes winning the last two. – Brian Compton, Deputy Editor
Lightning-Blackhawks Rubber Match
After two wild games between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and Friday, the three-game series finale in Chicago (2:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN1, SNW, TVAS, NBCSCH, NHL.TV) would be a must. watch are part of Hockey Day in America. The upstart Blackhawks have given the reigning Stanley Cup champions everything they can handle. Tampa Bay rallied for two goals and won 3-2 off attacker Alex Killorn‘s deflection with 0.1 seconds to go on Thursday. Chicago came back from trailing 2-0 and 3-2 before winning 4-3 in a shootout on Friday when Blackhawks goalkeeper Malcolm Subban Saved 39 times, including five during an end-to-end overtime. It will be fun to see what the Lightning and Blackhawks do for an encore. – Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Sunday schedule
Buffalo Sabers at New York Islanders, 12 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, SN1)
The final of a set of three games. The Islanders have won four in a row and are at home 9-0-2 this season. The Sabers have lost six in a row (0-5-1).
Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks, 2:30 PM ET (NBCSN, SN1, SNW, TVAS, NBCSCH, NHL.TV)
Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has scored 12 points (six goals, six assists) in an eight-game streak, the longest active streak in the NHL. Defender Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 22 games.
Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, 5:00 PM ET (FS-CR, FS-F, NHL.TV)
Panthers forward Noel acciari On Saturday he scored his first three goals of the season. The Hurricanes have been eliminated since Thursday after 13 games in 22 days.
New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN1, SNW, NESN, NHL.TV)
The Bruins took a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday, but are 3-4-1 in their past eight games. The Devils have lost five consecutive games under the regulations.
Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:00 PM ET (NBCSP, NBCSWA, NHL.TV)
Nicklas Backstrom got his 700th NHL assist on Friday and the center leads the capitals with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 23 games. Flyers ahead Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton each scored two runs in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:00 PM ET (NBCSN, SN1, ATTSN-PT, MSG, NHL.TV)
The Rangers are aiming for their fourth straight win with a view to staying in the Stanley Cup Playoff photo in the MassMutual East Division. Forward Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby are tied for the Penguins lead with 21 points; each has scored seven goals and 14 assists. Pittsburgh has won six of the past nine games.
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars, 8:00 PM ET (FS-SW, FS-TN, NHL.TV)
The Predators have lost three consecutive games and will be centerless Matt Duchene for the next 3-5 weeks due to a lower body injury. The Stars ended a four-game lost streak on Saturday with a 5-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN +, SNW, TSN5, RDS, NHL.TV)
Assistant Ryan Huska will coach for a second game in a row with new coach Darryl Sutter who is expected to join the Flames on Monday at the earliest as he goes through NHL COVID-19 protocol. The senators have lost the first two of a six-game road trip and three of their past four games.
