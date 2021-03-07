Connect with us

Cricket legend Steve Smith’s wife Dani Willis reveals the secret to their successful marriage – despite being forced apart for months

By Nicole Douglas for Daily Mail Australia

Published: Updated:

They have been in a relationship for nearly a decade and finally got married in 2018.

And on Sunday, Dani Willis revealed the secret behind her highly successful relationship with her cricketer Steve Smith, despite the duo spending months at a time due to work commitments.

Speak against The Daily TelegraphDani, 28, confirmed that communication is key when it comes to building a strong foundation in a marriage, especially when working remotely.

Happiness: On Sunday, Dani Willis revealed the secret behind her highly successful relationship with her cricketer Steve Smith, despite the duo being months apart due to work commitments

You’re not going to be there for every birthday, anniversary, or date night, so make sure you set aside time every day for FaceTime or have a chat on the phone or keep each other up to date on what happened that day, ‘ she said.

“It doesn’t matter how commonplace it is, whether the dog was annoying or if the laundry broke.

“Just being completely open and keeping each other informed about what’s going on in your life helps.”

Her words of wisdom come just months after she and Steve, 31, finally reunited on New Year’s Eve after being separated for months.

Together again! Her words of wisdom come just months after she and Steve were finally reunited on New Year's Eve, after being separated for months

Together again! Her words of wisdom come just months after she and Steve were finally reunited on New Year’s Eve, after being separated for months

The couple were forced to spend Christmas separately after Dani was refused entry to the Cricket Australia team camp in Melbourne due to Covid-19 restrictions.

She had traveled from Sydney to Melbourne to be with her husband, after being separated for over 120 days due to his sporting commitments.

She had arrived in the Victorian capital before the borders were closed to Greater Sydney, the center of a coronavirus outbreak, believing she could reach the team hub in isolation after just three days.

But unfortunately she was denied access.

Heartbreak: The couple were forced to spend Christmas separately after Dani was refused entry to the Cricket Australia team camp in Melbourne due to Covid-19 restrictions

Heartbreak: The couple were forced to spend Christmas separately after Dani was refused entry to the Cricket Australia team camp in Melbourne due to Covid-19 restrictions

On Christmas Day, Dani reminisced about the couple’s previous Christmas celebrations and shared a photo of the two wearing reindeer ear headbands.

‘Christmas 2020 certainly doesn’t look like this! I miss my friends and family today. Sending love to all others who are separate from their loved ones. Merry Christmas!! #ISO #covidchristmas, ‘she wrote in the caption.

While they were apart, Steve and Dani celebrated their second wedding anniversary on September 15.

The pair will soon split up again in a few weeks, when Steve flies to India for the Indian Premier League.

Memories: On Christmas Day, Dani reminisced about the couple's previous holiday parties and shared this photo of the two wearing reindeer ear headbands.

Memories: On Christmas Day, Dani reminisced about the couple’s previous holiday parties and shared this photo of the two wearing reindeer ear headbands.

