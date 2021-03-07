Tennis Takes Two Men’s – Athletics Azusa Pacific University





Next game: Weber State 3/8/2021 | 2.30 pm AZUSA, California – Azusa Pacific improved the record to 4-2 on Saturday after the Cougars defeated Colorado Mesa 6-1 in the morning and won a hard-fought 4-3 game in the afternoon against PacWest rival Hawai’i Hilo. MATCH ONE: Azusa Pacific 6, Colorado Mesa 1 The Cougars took two of three in the doubles to start the day Ryan Nuno and Sam Sippel win 6-1 to none. 1 and Cole Rassner and Jakob Schnaitter claim a 6-1 win over none. 3. The Mavericks took a 7-6 win in the No. 3 matchup, but Azusa Pacific had already taken the double. In singles, Sippel jumped out to a 6-1 lead after the first set in the No. 2 matchup, and would walk away with the win after his opponent quit prior to the second game of the second set. Schnaitter gave the Cougars a 3-0 match lead due to his performance at No. 1, where he went 6-1, 6-3. Nuno came through with the clincher at No. 3, cruising to a 6-1 win in set one, then securing the match with a 7-5 win in the second set. Rassner added the Cougars’ fifth run of the game with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at no point. 5, and then Albert du Plessis made his collegiate debut with an 8-7 pro set win. MATCH TWO: Azusa Pacific 4, Hawai’i Hilo 3 The Cougars and Vulcans have become quite the rivals in the PacWest, with the two programs usually competing for the conference title at the end of the season. Saturday’s early season game had a championship feel to it. Azusa Pacific opened the doubles with a 6-1 victory at no point. 2 by Sippel and Nuno. The Vulcans would answer with a 6-3 win in no way. 3, putting all pressure on the no. 1 matchup to determine which side would appear with a 1-0 match lead. It was the duo of Leyton Drill and Schnaitter who delivered for the Cougars, took the 6-4 victory and gave Azusa Pacific the advantage on the way to singles. Sippel extended the lead of the game to 2-0 for the Cougars, as he finished 6-3 and 6-0 at no point. 2. Hawai’i Hilo claimed it no. 5 matchup to make it 2-1 overall, then Schnaitter won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 to put Azusa Pacific in a position that only needs one more victory in singles to win the match . The Vulcans kept their hopes alive with a 6-0, 6-4 win at no point. 6, but Nuno would again come through in the coupling for the Cougars at No. 3. Nuno took the first set 6-3, but Chun En Wu of Hawai’i Hilo won the second set 6-4 and a third set to enforce. The third and deciding set was all Nuno, as he went on to win 6-1 to bring in the game. “Hilo has been a big rival for us in recent years, and it was another exciting game between the two of us,” said the head coach. Mark the drilling “It was nice to see how our boys did today, and I imagine we will see Hilo down the road later this season.” Azusa Pacific will be back in action on Monday, when Division I will visit Weber State Azusa for a 2:30 pm game.

