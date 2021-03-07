Today in Hockey History: March 7

March 7 is packed with some of the biggest names the National Hockey League has ever seen add to their legendary resume. This date has seen it all; massive assists, record-breaking short goals and a ton of memories in St. Louis and Montreal. The THW time machine is warmed up and ready for our daily journey through the decades. Let’s jump on board!

Gordie Howe & Jaromir Jagr connect

On March 7, 1951, Howe scored twice in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two goals earned him 75 points for the season, breaking the NHL record for a right winger set by Torontos Lorne Carr during the 1943-44 season. Rookie goalkeeper Terry Sawchuk took the ninth shutout of his career while Ted Lindsay had two assists.

Howe rewrote the NHL record book. (THW archives)

Howe scored the 16th and final empty goal of his NHL career, on March 7, 1970, to take a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens with just three seconds left to play.

Jagr overtook Howe for third place in all-time competitions on March 7, 2016, with his 1,851st career point in his 1.613th NHL game. He jumps for Mr. Hockey with an assist on Aleksander Barkovs first period goal in the Florida Panthers 5-4 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. Jagr eventually passed Mark Messier and is currently second in the NHL, scoring 1,921 career points.

Wayne Gretzkys Busy day

Gretzky, the only player to score more points than Jagr, had a remarkable run of his own on this date. In 1981, he became the first player in NHL history to have six hat-tricks before turning 21 when he scored four goals in the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 win with the Philadelphia Flyers. His performance earned him 100 career goals in 145 games.

Gretzky got five assists on March 7, 1988 to lead the Oilers to a 6-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Goalkeeper Grant Fuhr took his sixth team record of the season.

Gretzky made more memories on this date. (Photo by B Bennett / Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

Three years later and now with the Los Angeles Kings, Gretzky picked up an assist to give him 100 for the 11th consecutive season, in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 1998 Gretzky scored on the power game in the New York Rangers with a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. This earned him a total of 1,000 NHL goals, including 878 in the regular season and 122 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There wasn’t much singing the blues in St. Louis over the years on March 7th. In 1981, Wayne Babych scored two goals and added help to lead the Blue to a 7-2 win over the Rangers. With the win, the Blues climbed to first place in the NHL’s overall standings for the first time in team history.

The Blues made their best trade in franchise history on March 7, 1988, when they took over Brett Hull and Steve Bozek of the Calgary Flames for defender Rob Ramage and goalkeeper Rick Wamsley. While Ramage was instrumental in the Flames’ 1989 Stanley Cup victory, while in St. Louis, Hull established himself as one of the greatest goalscorers in NHL history. He scored 527 of his 741 career goals in a blues jersey.

Defender Steve Duchesne scored his third hat-trick of his career and his first with the Blues, on March 7, 1994, in a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hull celebrated the seventh anniversary of his trade to St. Louis, on March 7, 1995, by scoring twice and reaching 400 goals with the team. He also added an assist when the Blues beat the visiting Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 6-3.

Defender Al MacInnis played in his 900th NHL game on March 7, 1996, taking his 900th career point with a goal in a 4-2 Blues loss to the visiting Flames. He started his career with the Flames, scoring 822 points in 803 games. Seven years later, on March 7, 2003, he became the 20th player to play in 1,400 NHL games, picking up an assist in a 7-2 defeat to the Red Wings.

Montreal Canadiens Legends are doing their thing

Perhaps the greatest Canadian of them all, Jean Belreken, scored four times and reached 200 goals in his career by this date in 1959. He also had three assists in the Habs 10-2 burst of the Red Wings. The hat-trick was the ninth of his career and the fourth of the season.

Dickie Moore scored twice to become the sixth player in team history to score 250 goals, on March 7, 1963, in an 8-0 win over the Bruins. Hall of Fame goalkeeper Jacques Plante earned his 58th career shutout.

Moore wrote Habs history on this date in 1963. (THW archives)

On March 7, 1971, the Canadiens called rookie goalkeeper Ken Dryden from their AHL ranch club. A week later, he made his NHL debut. He eventually earned the runway, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the most valuable player of the playoffs before winning the Calder Trophy as the 1971-72 rookie of the year.

Guy Lafleur scored twice and added two assists to become the first 100-point scorer in Canadiens history in an 8-4 win against the Washington Capitals on March 7, 1975.

Earning some memorable assists

Bill White became the first Kings player to receive four assists in a game on this date in 1968. The defender helped score four goals in a 9-2 win over the Oakland Seals.

Darryl Sittler became the Maple Leafs All-Time leader in assists on March 7, 1981, during a 6-4 defeat to the visiting Atlanta Flames. Are 40th The season’s assist broke Dave Keons’ career record of 493.

Sittler became the Leafs all-time assists leader on this date in 1981. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios / Getty Images)

Steve Yzerman had two helpers on March 7, 1989, in the loss of Detroits 5-2 to the Minnesota North Stars. The two assists were his 75th and 76th on the campaign, breaking the franchise single-season record of 74 set by Marcel Dionne in 1974-75.

For years, Jari Karri was known for finishing Gretzky’s passes, but he was no slouch in the assists department either! On March 7, 1992, he picked up his 600th NHL assist in a 5-3 Kings win over the Penguins.

Pat LaFontaine set both Buffalo Sabers goals in a 2-1 victory over the Jets on March 7, 1993. This earned him 76 assists, breaking Dale Hawerchuk’s team record of the previous season.

The Art of the Shorthanded Goal

Eric Nesterenko scored a pair of shorthanded goals on March 7, 1965, when the Chicago Blackhawks threw the Canadiens 8-0. His fifth and sixth shorties gave the Blackhawks 14 times in the season, setting a new league record. Goalkeeper Glenn Hall took his 62nd career shutout in the win.

Mario Lemieux set a new Penguins record with his 11th shorthanded goal of the season, on March 7, 1989, in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. It came after a penalty kick against goalkeeper Kelly Hrudey, his second penalty-shot goal of the season.

Odds & Ends

Cy Denneny scored six goals on March 7, 1921, when the Ottawa Senators defeated the Hamilton Tigers 12-5. His brother Corb had a six-goal game earlier this season, making the Denneny brothers the first to score six times each in a game.

Scotty Bowmans’ playing career unfortunately came to an end on March 7, 1951, when he suffered a serious head injury during a junior game. He quickly turned his attention to coaching, and it’s safe to say that worked out well for him. He is the all-time leader of the NHL in regular season (1,244) and playoffs (223) wins.

Bill Clement received the first penalty shot attempt in Flyers history on March 7, 1974, but Red Wings goalkeeper Jim Rutherford denied him. Philadelphia last laughed when they won the game 6-1.

Bobby Orr became the first defender in NHL history to score 250 goals on March 7, 1975 with an empty net in a 4-2 win over the Flames in Atlanta.

Orr was the first blueliner to score 250 goals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

Lanny McDonald became the 23rd player in NHL history to score 1,000 career points on March 7, 1989, when he scored a few goals in the Flames 9-5 win over the Jets.

On the same day, the capitals made a few memorable transactions. The first involved three future Hall of Famers who acquired Minnesota North Stars all-time leading scorer Dino Ciccarelli and Bob Rouse ahead of Mike Gartner and Larry Murphy. They also sent goalkeeper Clint Malarchuk and defender Grant Ledyard to the Sabers ahead of defender Calle Johansson, who played 983 games for the Capitals over the next 15 seasons.

Kevin Stevens took on an assist on March 7, 1992, during the loss of Penguins 5-3 to the Kings. This made him the first player in NHL history with 100 points and 200 minute penalty in the same season.

Cam Neely scored twice, hitting 50 goals during the season, on March 7, 1994, when the Bruins defeated the Capitals 6-3. He only needed 44 games to reach this milestone, making him the third fastest player at Lemieux to score 50 goals in a season.

Neely scored 50 goals in 44 games during the 1993-94 season. (Photo by Steve Babineau / NHLI via Getty Images)

Teemu Selanne was assisted to extend his run to a 16-game team record on March 7, 1999, when the Mighty Ducks won their seventh consecutive franchise record 3-1 vs. Detroit. Exactly three years later, now with the San Jose Sharks, Selanne scored his 400th career goal in a 5-2 win over the senators. This was the Sharks 300th win in franchise history.

Also, on March 7, 2002, Ron Francis became only the second player in NHL history to score at least 20 goals in 19 seasons when he tied twice in the third period of a 3-1 victory for Carolina Hurricanes in Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby turned 62nd player in league history who scored 1,100 career points on March 7, 2018, when he got three assists in the Penguins 5-2 win against the Flyers. He reached this milestone in 850 games; only 12 players did it faster.

I wish you a happy birthday

March 7 is the birth date of 30 current and former NHL players. The most notable of this group are Mike Eagles (58), Terry Carkner (55), Geoff Smith (52), Danny DeKeyser (61), Steve Santini (26), Michael McCarron (26), Dylan Strome (24) and Rasmus Sandin (21).