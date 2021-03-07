



Michigan went to NCAA championships for the 19th straight year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of Michigan’s No. 8-ranked cross-country team has been selected for the NCAA Cross Country Championships, the NCAA announced on its selection show on Sunday afternoon (March 7). With no Big Ten Conference Championships appearing to show the selection committee due to the department-wide shutdown earlier this winter, a decisive win at the Florida State Winter Cross Country Last Chance Invitational proved to be enough to be included by the committee. The NCAA meeting is scheduled for next Monday (March 15) in Stillwater, Oklahoma. This marks the 19th consecutive season as head coach Mike McGuire The Michigan squad has competed in the national championships, the third longest active qualifier behind Stanford and Big Ten member Michigan State. As part of the process of realigning the fall 2020 season, significant changes have been made to the NCAA Championships qualification. This spring, the nine regional championships that usually play the biggest role in determining which teams move up to national championships were gone. In their place, a selection committee was formed to rule the NCAA field. That committee placed the greatest emphasis on conference championship performance in its selections and from there evaluated the entire work of the teams and their mutual victories. In terms of cross-country performance, Michigan just had victory in Florida State on Friday (March 5). Led by an individual win of All-American and NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships qualifier Ericka VanderLende , the Wolverines claimed the top seven places in the individual standings and all nine UM runners finished in the top-10. The women’s NCAA championships next Monday will be held at 11:50 a.m. CDT at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course live on ESPNU. The six-kilometer women’s race will be followed by the 10K men’s race at 12:40 p.m. CDT.

