Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for March 7

This Sunday may be a slower one in much of the sports world, but there are still some fantastic fantasy football games to get your hands on DraftKings, focusing on another full day of Madden sims on Sunday’s DraftKings Dream Stream. The three later games on the schedule are part of the classic three-game classic, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Green Bay Packers at virtual Lambeau Field. After that matchup, the Arizona Cardinals will head to the virtual Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints in a matchup of thrilling fouls in the primetime matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. The last game of the day offers more potential for offensive fireworks when the star-studded Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Giants for Madden After Dark, which kicks off at 10:00 PM ET.

As with all of these Madden 21 sims, it’s important to note that each selection is unaffected by COVID-19 opt-outs, injuries, suspensions, or illness and that the top rated options are placed at the top of the depth charts. The roster for each team includes all player moves that occurred prior to Week 1 of this season and uses the Madden 21 ratings from Week 1 of this season.

For more details you can find the game settings, depth charts, skills and X factors for each team in Madden 21, along with the upcoming schedule on the Madden Stream info pageThere were a few tweaks to the X factors and Superstars in the last December update, so be sure to check out the depth maps of each team

look at the daily DraftKings Madden Stream matches lobby with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in addition to free contests. Each simulation is played computer versus computer via an online Madden Stream with Madden 21. In this format you can enjoy watching the game stream on the DraftKings YouTube channel the DK Live app (download here) or here in this post.

Quarterback

Stud

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, $ 7,000 Mahomes is the only QB in the Week 1 player ratings used for these sims with an overall rating of 99, making him one of the top performing players in the game. He has put in an impressive 151 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing scores in his 60 sims, while averaging 287.5 passing yards per game. He had a down game in his most recent sim against the Raiders with only 6.92 DKFP, but he usually accounts for over 22 DKFP, a level he reached in seven consecutive sims before that disappointment. He should be able to tear up the Giants in this matchup as the New York secondary doesn’t offer much resistance at most matches. He threw for 347 yards, three touchdowns and 28.78 DKFP in their most recent matchup, beating the Giants for 362 yards, three touchdowns and 30.38 DKFP earlier in these Madden 21 sims. He should be in a perfect place to bounce back, so don’t let his latest game discourage you from building around the superstar X factor QB.

Other option Kyler Murray ($ 7,300)

Value

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, $ 6,100 If you decide to pile up other roster spots and go cheap at QB, Brees makes sense in this favorable game against Arizona. He posted 27.04 DKFP with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in his first game against the Cardinals in these Madden 21 sims and followed that up with 16.2 DKFP in the rematch. He hasn’t been nearly as consistent as Mahomes, but he has a total of 96 passing touchdowns in 58 sims averaging 257.5 passing yards per game. He had more than 16 DKFP in five consecutive sims for a down game against the Seahawks in his most recent match, but he should also be well prepared for a bounce-back performance in this matchup with the Cardinals.

Other option Daniel Jones ($ 5700)

Run back

Stud

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, $ 7,100 Kamara is deeply involved in every part of the Saints’ offense, taking on a large workload as leader and receiver in most matches. He has scored four touchdowns in his past three sims, bringing his total to 52 in his 59 sims in Madden 21. Kamara averages 3.7 catches per sim, while also adding 27.6 receiving yards to his 57.7 rushing yards per game, and that works through the air raising both his ceiling and his floor for this game against Arizona. He placed 15.1 and 14.5 DKFP in his previous two matches with the cards, and in this matchup, another solid game should be set up for him. He always has the potential to break the slate, and he is also relatively at risk due to his constant workload.

Other options Kenyan Drake ($ 6,900), Aaron Jones ($ 6,600)

Value

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers$ 5,900 There aren’t many value games at RB on this slate as only the Colts use a timeshare in the backfield of the six teams in action. However, Hines has been one of the best third-down-backs in Madden 21, so he’s a very solid option if you can work his salary under your hat. Despite sharing time with RB1 Marlon Mack ($ 4,500)Hines has produced 26 touchdowns in 50 sims with an average of 33.0 rush yards in addition to 4.4 catches for 35.3 receiving yards per sim. He has more than 16 DKFP in each of his two most recent games since finding the end zone in losses to both the Cowboys and Patriots. Hines has breakout potential every time he touches the ball, so as long as he gets targets against the Packers, he should be a solid investment at this price.

Other option Marlon Mack ($ 4,500)

Wide receiver

Stud

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, $ 7,300 In Madden 21, speed is an extraordinarily valuable trait, offering players tremendous potential for big games and massive totals. Hill is a prime example with his perfect speed rating of 99, which he effectively uses from the slot machine as Mahomes’ top target. In his 60 sims, Hill averaged 6.3 catches for 93.2 yards per game, and has hit the end zone 55 times. He scored twice in his first Madden 21 game against the Giants, bringing in 10 passes for 110 yards, two scores and 36 DKFP, and followed that up with seven catches, 101 yards and 20.1 DKFP in the rematch. Like Mahomes, he comes from a down game against the Raiders, but prior to that outing, Hill had more than 29 DKFP in two of the three games. He’s in an ideal place to turn things around in this match against the Giants, who don’t have any speedsters in their secondary to slow down The Cheetah.

Other options Michael Thomas ($ 6,900), Davante Adams ($ 6,100)

Value

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts, $ 4,700 Another prolific slot option in these sims was Valdes-Scantling, which works like the WR3 for the Packers, but usually gets a good number of targets from Aaron Rodgers ($ 6,300)MVS has averaged 3.2 catches for 42.3 yards per sim over its 54 games and has hit the end zone 18 times. He has multiple catches in 14 consecutive games and also had multiple catches in each of his two previous matchups with the Colts, posting 6.5 and 10.1 DKFP. He hasn’t hit double digits in three consecutive sims, but he had four consecutive games of at least 16 DKFP before that, so he certainly has the potential to recoup a lot of value from his under $ 5K salary on this list.

Golden Tate, New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $ 4,400 If the Chiefs jump to the lead and the Giants have to throw a lot while playing from behind, Tate could prove to be of great value as well as it’s the Giants WR1 working out of the slot for Daniel Jones ($ 5700)Tate has been a constant target monster regardless of game script and brings a high ceiling when he gets a lot of passes in his direction. He had five catches for 41 yards and 9.1 DKFP in his most recent matchup with the Chiefs after putting 21.5 DKFP on six catches and 125 yards in their first encounter. Both previous matchups scored fairly high, so look for another strong show from Tate if this game follows a similar stream.

Other options TY Hilton ($ 5,100), Sterling Shepard ($ 5,000), TreQuan Smith ($ 4,500), Demarcus Robinson ($ 4,200), Parris Campbell ($ 3,900)

Tight ending

Stud

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, $ 5,900 The third Superstar X factor in the Chiefs attack is Kelce, which is usually priced higher for its consistent volume and high ceiling. He has averaged 5.8 catches for 69.9 yards per sim, scoring 33 touchdowns in 60 games. He had big games in each of his previous encounters with the Giants, producing 17.0 DKFP on nine catches for 80 yards in their first game and then with six catches for 143 yards and 23.3 DKFP in the rematch. He can certainly go out for such a large number, but he was kept below 15 DKFP in three consecutive sims, resulting in a minor paycheck. If you can stack it with Mahomes and Hill without destroying the rest of your setup, the trio of the Chiefs stars will always have a high ceiling.

Other option Evan Engram ($ 4,900)

Value

Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, $ 4,400 Burton has been deeply involved with the Colts ever since Philip Rivers ($ 5,400) feeds his TE1 a steady dose of targets. Burton has averaged 4.8 catches per game since taking top spot on the TE depth chart, scoring 13 touchdowns during that run. While he doesn’t find the end zone as much as the elite options on the position, his PPR production makes him a strong consideration at this paycheck. He had 15.5 and 17.1 DKFP in his two previous games with the Packers, with a total of 13 catches in those two games. That kind of volume is the norm for Burton and makes him a great game as a Kelce pivot or in a flex spot if you go with a two TE setup.

Other option Mercedes Lewis ($ 3,500)

DST

Stud / value

Packers DST vs Indianapolis Colts, $ 2,800 With so many offensive options in play and the lack of cheap plays at RB, this is probably a slate to keep it cheap on defense. The Packers are a solid option against the Colts and also come with an affordable salary. In their recent encounter three sims ago, the Packers defense piled up six sacks and 7.0 DKFP against Indy after also posting 7.0 DKFP against them in their earlier matchup. The Colts ‘attack only yielded 17 points in the two matchups, so this will be a favorable place for the Packers to go after Rivers again and again limit Colts’ production.

Other options Saints ($ 3,100), Chiefs ($ 2,900)

