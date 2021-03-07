Connect with us

New $ 25 Million Linden Community Center to Begin Programs Monday

The new $ 25 million LindenCommunity Center has a little bit of everything, and that’s the point.

There is a shiny and airy basketball court, a gym for gymnastics, a 200-foot walkway, a games room with a pool table, a bumper pool table, a ping pong table and video game equipment.

But there is also a kitchen where visitors can take cooking lessons. A room for art and ceramics. A recording studio with three rooms. A dance studio. A wellness clinic for women, babies and children.

Not only is it intended as a traditional recreation center, but also as a neighborhood anchor in a community that needs one.

“When you see the old town that has been around since the early 1950s, a neighborhood deserves more than what we offered,” said Paul Rakosky, the city’s director of recreation and parks.

Sophia Fifner looks down on the basketball courts from the walkway in the new Linden Community Center on Tuesday.

Programs begin Monday at the new center at 1350 Briarwood Ave., although construction crews will continue to work on the interior and surrounding park until the summer. The center is largely ready, but work on the park won’t be finished until July, said Sophia Fifner, a spokeswoman for the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The center has been in the making since 2017, when the city started to budget for it. The 55,000-square-foot building, with solar panels on the roof, has more than twice the space of the 24,000-square-foot center that was built in 1951. The new building contains the plaques of the 1951 building and the 1975 addition. .

The new center was built with community ideas. “The music studio was based on input from the neighborhood,” said Rakosky.

Fifner said city officials met with elderly residents, young people, working families and community leaders.

“We have a lot of regular users. We want to make sure the center reflects that,” she said.

The new Linden Community Center.

The new community center also includes a weight and exercise room with treadmills and step fitness equipment.

“We have a very robust asset to the community that everyone will be able to enjoy,” he said.

Michelle Moskowitz Brown, executive director of Local Matters, the nonprofit that promotes healthy food choices and access, has consulted on kitchen decor.

“We want to help them teach in the kitchen,” said Brown, instructing adults and children alike on fresh, canned, and frozen foods.

“Much of our focus is reaching out to kids in elementary school and reaching them back in high school,” she said.

A yard is planned at the facility that Local Matters will lend a hand in, she said. The center will also have a product market through the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

The weight room in the new Linden Community Center.

In an email, Kelli Newman, a Columbus Public Health spokeswoman, said the WIC clinic in the new center has been serving clients since Feb. 2. The health department moved it there after it outgrew its space in St. Stephens Community House at 1500 E. .17th Ave.

“With this WIC clinic in the new, state-of-the-art center, we can serve more women and children in Linden. We currently serve 2,500 customers there,” said Newman.

