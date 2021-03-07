New $ 25 Million Linden Community Center to Begin Programs Monday

The new $ 25 million LindenCommunity Center has a little bit of everything, and that’s the point.

There is a shiny and airy basketball court, a gym for gymnastics, a 200-foot walkway, a games room with a pool table, a bumper pool table, a ping pong table and video game equipment.

But there is also a kitchen where visitors can take cooking lessons. A room for art and ceramics. A recording studio with three rooms. A dance studio. A wellness clinic for women, babies and children.

Not only is it intended as a traditional recreation center, but also as a neighborhood anchor in a community that needs one.

“When you see the old town that has been around since the early 1950s, a neighborhood deserves more than what we offered,” said Paul Rakosky, the city’s director of recreation and parks.

Programs begin Monday at the new center at 1350 Briarwood Ave., although construction crews will continue to work on the interior and surrounding park until the summer. The center is largely ready, but work on the park won’t be finished until July, said Sophia Fifner, a spokeswoman for the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The center has been in the making since 2017, when the city started to budget for it. The 55,000-square-foot building, with solar panels on the roof, has more than twice the space of the 24,000-square-foot center that was built in 1951. The new building contains the plaques of the 1951 building and the 1975 addition. .

The new center was built with community ideas. “The music studio was based on input from the neighborhood,” said Rakosky.

Fifner said city officials met with elderly residents, young people, working families and community leaders.

“We have a lot of regular users. We want to make sure the center reflects that,” she said.

The new community center also includes a weight and exercise room with treadmills and step fitness equipment.

“We have a very robust asset to the community that everyone will be able to enjoy,” he said.

Michelle Moskowitz Brown, executive director of Local Matters, the nonprofit that promotes healthy food choices and access, has consulted on kitchen decor.

“We want to help them teach in the kitchen,” said Brown, instructing adults and children alike on fresh, canned, and frozen foods.

“Much of our focus is reaching out to kids in elementary school and reaching them back in high school,” she said.

A yard is planned at the facility that Local Matters will lend a hand in, she said. The center will also have a product market through the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

In an email, Kelli Newman, a Columbus Public Health spokeswoman, said the WIC clinic in the new center has been serving clients since Feb. 2. The health department moved it there after it outgrew its space in St. Stephens Community House at 1500 E. .17th Ave.

“With this WIC clinic in the new, state-of-the-art center, we can serve more women and children in Linden. We currently serve 2,500 customers there,” said Newman.

Fifner said an OhioHealth mobile unit will also visit the center.

The outside park will have a pond stocked with fish, plus walking trails, a sprayground and splash pad, and a new hideout. A playground has been created through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

It will also have basketball, tennis, futsal and pickleball courts, and soccer, baseball and soccer fields.

The new center is one of several projects the city has completed or plans for the Linden area, including a new fire station at 1465 Oakland Park Ave. and a $ 30 million project to rebuild Hudson Street east of Interstate 71.

“You’re starting to gain momentum,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther.

“Linden has always been a great neighborhood. They are a resilient and strong group,” he said.

“You’re starting to see more and more interest in Linden.”

Rayna Morgan, a North Linden area commissioner and real estate agent, said she sees millennials interested in buying homes in the Linden area, a less expensive option than many Columbus neighborhoods.

“They buy, and there is a lot of renovations. Many homes that are abandoned forever are getting new life and families,” Morgan said.

She is the real estate agent for a house for sale opposite the park. “It’s listed as a water-view property,” Morgan said, referring to the pond in the park.

Zach Sparks lives on Briarwood Avenue across the street from the new community center. He said he often gets offers to sell his house.

Sparks, 37, believes the center could draw attention to the area and increase property values.

“I think it has potential,” Sparkss said.

But he said that for security reasons, the city must ensure that there are constant police nearby.

So does another Briarwood resident, Trina Oates, who said increased police presence would help as families and children will use the center.

“It’s important to be proactive,” said Oates, 54, who has lived on the streets for 10 years.

She is looking forward to the opening in the middle.

Oates said she often drives two miles to Mock Park to walk. Now she can walk down her street and use the indoor track and rehearsal space in the center or walk outside.

Oates said young people will be able to improve their skills in the recording studio. “There’s a lot of talent here,” she said.

But John Lathram, who heads the North Linden Area Commission, said he doesn’t want the center used as a babysitter for parents.

“There are concerns that kids will destroy it,” Lathram said. But he said the recreation and parks department will have enough staff there.

Lathram said it will be a great teaching space, citing the classroom kitchen.

“This is a gem in our neighborhood,” said Lathram. “To be honest, it’s in Columbus again.”

[email protected]

@MarkFerenchik