Sacred Heart vs. Duquesne odds: 2021 FCS college football picks, predictions from proven expert
Northeast Conference enemies compete when the Sacred Heart Pioneers take on the Duquesne Dukes in an FCS spring football opener on Sunday. The Pioneers were in third place with the Dukes in the conference at 4-3 and were 7-5 overall in 2019. Duquesne was 6-5 overall a year ago. The teams will play a four-game spring conference after the NEC postponed all fall leagues and championships due to the coronavirus pandemic last July.
Rooney Field in Pittsburgh is scheduled to kick off for noon ET. Duquesne leads the all-time series 11-4, including a 5-3 lead in games played in Pittsburgh. The Dukes are 1.5-point favorites in the last Sacred Heart vs. William Hill Sportsbook’s Duquesne odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 45.5. Before making your choice from Duquesne vs. Sacred Heart, would you like to do that check out the latest predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s Emory Hunt
Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been providing analytics across all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player’s perspective and is a specialist when it comes to choosing all levels of college football. He enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, scoring 116-79 against the spread, while getting bettors close to $ 3,000 to $ 100 back.
Now Hunt has set his sights on Sacred Heart vs. Duquesne. You can go to SportsLine to see the choicesHere are several opportunities for college footballand trends for Duquesne vs. Sacred Heart:
- Sacred Heart vs. Duquesne spread: Duquesne -1.5
- Sacred Heart vs. Duquesne over-under: 45.5 points
- Sacred Heart vs. Duquesne money line: Duquesne -125, Sacred Heart +105
- SHU: Nasem Brantley is the best repeater at wide receiver with 33 receptions for 407 yards in 2019
- DUQ: The Dukes return six starters from last season, including three offending players
Why Duquesne Can Cover
Although the Dukes lost their top two quarterbacks to graduation, they have a talented replacement ready to step in. The transfer from Ohio, Joe Mischler, will get the starting point on Sunday. He played in three games for the Bobcats in 2019, completing one pass for 23 yards in a 52-3 win over Akron. He was an All-State selection at Cathedral Prep High School in Erie, Pennsylvania, pitching for 7,719 passing yards and 98 touchdowns in his career.
Duquesne had a pair of All-NEC selections while running in 2019 at AJ Hines and Mark Allen. The two combined for 1,469 yards and 10 touchdowns, but have since graduated. A number of new faces will replicate that production this season. Among them will be graduate transfer Garrett Owens from Mercyhurst, who was a two-time All-PSAC West roster for the Lakers. He rushed for 2,743 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Mercyhurst.
Why Sacred Heart can cover
Despite this, the Dukes are no end to the spread of Sacred Heart vs. Duquesne to hide. That’s because the Pioneers can run football and will turn to junior running back Julius Chestnut. He was named to the 2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America second team after rushing for 1,495 yards, which finished in second place across FCS and was the second-highest season total in school history. Chestnut carried an FCS high 293 times and had nine games over 100 yards in 12 games in 2019.
Also driving the offense will be sophomore quarterback Marquez McCray. He started the Pioneers for the last three games of last season, including victories over Wagner and Lehigh. In a 16-14 loss to Robert Morris, McCray was solid, completing 14 of 22 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. In five games, he completed 54 passes for 354 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 180 yards, which was second on the team behind Chestnut.
How Duquesne vs. Sacred Heart picks
Hunt has studied the match-up and found a crucial X factor that makes him jump over one side of the spread. You can only get the choice at SportsLine
So who wins Sacred Heart vs. Duquesne?And what crucial X factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the proven expert specializing in picking all levels of college football.
