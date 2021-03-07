Men’s tennis rolls past Purdue, 6-1





Box Score UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. An early double striker and five singles wins brought Penn State men’s tennis (2-3, 2-3 B1G) to its second straight win at the conference and a 6-1 win over the Purdue Boilermakers (1-5, 1-5 B1G) Sunday afternoon at the Indoor Tennis Center. The Nittany Lions improved to 2-0 at home to record their third straight win against the Boilermakers. “The game was a bit more difficult than we had hoped when we knew Christian was a little bit under the weather,” said the head coach. Jeff Zinn said. “Everyone had to come forward. We had to have that” next man “mentality. Sam Bossem got to play today and it was great to see him take his first college win. It was great to get our first colon. We really needed that and came out with a lot of energy. All boys are pulling for each other, which helps a lot. Now we’re going back to our road warrior mode with two tough road races against Michigan and Michigan State next weekend. ” “Taking a nice win against Indiana helped us gain momentum into Purdue,” associate head coach Paul Tobin said. “The guys did a great job of staying aggressive in the doubles and that gave us some breathing room in the singles.” DOUBLE Penn State shook up his doubles lineup and jumped to an early 1-0 lead with his first doubles win of the year. For the first time this season, the couple is Christos Antonopoulos (Athens, Greece) and Alp Sentay (Izmar, Turkey) played together and dominated on court two 6-1. At number 3, the freshman duo of Miko Eala (Philippines / Manacor, Spain) and Sam Bossem (Wimborne Minster, United Kingdom) took their first doubles win, 6-4, over Sebastian Welch and Mateo Juilo to take the first point for the Nittany Lions. Partners Tim Ruetzel (Munich, Germany) and Charl Morgan (Johannesburg, South Africa) tied Milledge Cossu and Michal Wozaniak with a score of 4-4 in an unfinished game. SINGLES Purdue’s Mateo Julio defeated Christos Antonopoulos (PSU) 6-3, 6-2 to tie the score at 1-1. Sophomore Charl Morgan took his first singles win of the season when he beat Milledge Cossu 6-2, 7 (5) -6 in straight sets to give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead. The Nittany Lions raced to a 3-1 lead as Bora Sengul recorded his first singles victory of his career in second place with an impressive performance over Sebastian Welch 7 (6) -6, 6-2. Improve to 4-1 in singles, Miko Eala continued his hot hand against Michal Wozniak 7-5, 7-6 (5) to secure Penn State’s second win. The teams completed the remaining two games. After winning the match for the Nittany Lions in a 4-3 thriller about Indiana, Ruetzel Team earned his second victory in the street singles when he defeated Tomasz Dudek 6-3, 6-3. At number 6, Sam Bossem achieved his first collegiate singles victory over Santiago Galan in three competitive sets 4-6, 7-5, 10-7. NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions hit the road for four consecutive games, starting with a game against the 13th-ranked Wolverines on Saturday, March 13, and Michigan State on Sunday, March 14 at noon. RESULTS Penn State 6, Purdue 1 Double result: 1. Ruetzel Team Charl Morgan (PSU) VS. Milledge Cossu / Michal Wozniak (PUR) 4-4, unfinished

2. Christos Antonopoulos Alp Sentay (PSU) def. Sebastian Welch / Mateo Julio (PUR) 6-1

3. Miko Eala Sam Bossem (PSU) def. Tomasz Dudek / Andre Suzanne (PUR) 6-4 Order of arrival: 2, 3 Singles results: 1. Mateo Julio (PUR) beats. Christos Antonopoulos (PSU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Bora Sengul (PSU) def. Sebastian Welch (PUR) 7-6 (6), 6-2.

3. Miko Eala (PSU) def. Michal Wozniak (PUR) 7-5, 7-6 (2)

4. Charl Morgan (PSU) def. Milledge Cossu (PUR) 6-2, 7-6 (5)

5. Ruetzel Team (PSU) def. Tomasz Dudek (PUR) 6-3, 6-3

6. Sam Bossem (PSU) def. Santiago Galan (PUR) 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 Order of arrival: 1, 4, 2, 3, 5, 6 Check GoPSUSports.com for coverage of the Penn State men’s team throughout the season. Follow the team on Twitter @PennestateMTEN, Instagram @pennstatemtennis and on Facebook at facebook.com/pennstatemenstennis







