Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for March 7th

Saturdays great DraftKings The NHL game features a six-game slate starting at 5:00 p.m. ET. This article provides DFS advice for DraftKings plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target too.

This will be the Flames’ third game in four days and they also had to travel between games with last night’s demoralizing loss to the Oilers in Edmonton. Calgary shot out of the gates quickly last night with 22 shots in the first period, but only managed 14 SOG in the last two frames. The Flames are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games and don’t play well enough to be close to -200 favorites against anyone. Ottawas has split with Calgary for the past four games and may get a back-to-back look at back-to-back David Rittich. There is value with the soil nourishing Sens here at +165 on the ML.

Ovechkin has only scored two goals in his past 12 games, but he’s been taking shots and odds like crazy, it seems, in his last few starts. He comes in with 19 shots on target in his past three games and a 9.2% shoot rate in 2021, which is well below his career average. The Flyers are a much worse defensive team than its last opponent (Boston), so it makes sense to try and find the rope here, at an additional cost.

Top Line stacks

Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames

Brady Tkachuk ($ 7,300) Drake Batherson ($ 4,700) Thomas Chabot ($ 6,300)

What better way to end a week than by stacking some senators on top of each other! Jokes aside, Ottawa has been offensively ramping up the pace lately, bringing in an average of 3.71 goals per game in the past seven games. The Sens were led by Tkachuk, who has become a fantastic target almost every night in DFS. The 21-year-old averages within 5.0 SOG per game and 15.8 DKFP over his past 10 starts. While only four of his 17 points have made it onto the PP this season, that’s where the hell comes along with two of Sens’s better offensive catalysts in Batherson and Chabot. Batherson comes in with 12 points in his past 10 games and looks very underappreciated given the recent form. Chabot gives you a good correlation with both forwards in defense as he continued to play big minutes for Ottawa on the PP1, averaging just under one assist per game over his last 10.

Even if these three won’t always be on par, the Flames and Sens have averaged eight goals between them in the past four games they’ve played and Calgary comes in with the eighth SOG per game and the 11th most scoring odds of the game. season. . It’s as good a matchup as you’ll find for Ottawa and I like stacking their best offensive players here in what will likely be another high-scoring game.

Superstar to Target

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers ($ 8,100)

Ovechkin now has only two goals in his past 11 games, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a reliable fantasy producer. The Russian has still managed to achieve an average of 10.8 DKFP in his past 10 starts, despite having only four real NHL points over that period. In the past three games, he has now averaged 6.33 SOG, per game, and will face a Flyers team against which he scored 36 goals in 58 career games. Phillys has cleaned up their defenses a bit recently, but they are still a great opponent for DFS purposes. The Flyers allow the sixth most shots on target per game and are ranked 27th in penalty-kill effectiveness. It can be exhausting waiting for the Ovi breakout to come, but make no mistake, if he continues to shoot the puck with reckless abandon as he is now, the target barrage will come quickly. With him in a good matchup, I like staying here on the winger for one more match.

Value at violation

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins ($ 3,600)

Lafreniere has quietly started picking up things in the scoring department. The acclaimed rookie has been showing flashes of elite skating and puck handling all season, but has only recently started turning that into consistent point production. He comes in after scoring two goals and four points in his past four games, while still playing solid minutes on the Rangers top line. The Penguins have been defensively bad all season, conceding the seventh most goals per game while having the fifth worst penalty kill. It’s a good place and price to keep using Lafreniere as a cheap option.

Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars ($ 4,800)

Arvidsson has had a difficult year so far, but has recently shown signs of life. Despite only scoring three goals in the season, the winger still scores an average of 9.5 DKFP, which is a testament to how consistent he is in achieving SOG. Over his past 10 games, he averaged 3.5 SOG per game, coming in with four points (and one goal) over his last two starts. The recent eruption should give him some confidence and, with Arvidsson still solid minutes on top of Preds, he delivers solid value here at a price of less than $ 5,000.

Stud goals

Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators ($ 7,900)

Khudobin and the stars come in after a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The win broke a four-game loss streak and allowed them to achieve only 0.500 gains a year in terms of regulated wins and losses. From a DFS perspective, Khudobin comes off with some bad starts, but he’s still played quite well and has a .913 serve over the year. The stars here are ordinary -137 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook but they have really been the better team than Nashville and make for a good DFS opponent for any Stars goalie as they are only fourth in goals per game. I like to focus on the stars as a whole tonight (on the moneyline at DK Sportsbook and in DFS) and Khudobin provides solid upper-tier value in a great bounce-back spot here.

Matt Murray, Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames ($ 7,000)

It’s been a pretty awful season for Murray, who hasn’t been able to bring about any kind of career recovery in Ottawa. Much of the blame for his game can be attributed to being on a horribly defensive team as Ottawa is giving up the seventh SOG per game. So, while Murrays put in some terrible performances this year and only has a .883 serve percentage, the veteran has also managed to play four games with 14 or more DKFP in his past six starts. Murrays has also been great at bouncing back from terrible performances this year and he’s coming out of this too, having conceded seven goals out of 11 shots and was retired the last time. It’s an insanely high variance, but I do like the Sens in this one and Murray gives you a decent edge (and big bust factor) at a very cheap price.

Value for defense

Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils ($ 3,600)

Grzelcyk recently returned to action for Bruins and while he only managed one assist over his first two games, he played a game for over 19 minutes and is already quarterbacking PP1 for Bruins. Boston comes in with the 11th best power play in the league, taking on a Devils team with the worst penalty kill in the league. Given Grzelcyks’ role and attacking abilities, it’s a virtual no-brainer to attack him while still being cheaply priced, especially if you wanted to save some salary on defense.

Justin Schultz, Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers ($ 3,500)

Schultz is another low-cost defender that gives you solid power-play exposure. He generally sees time on the second unit of the Capitals, but has also averaged over 18 minutes per game over the year, so his role is a bit more extensive than just special teams. This is another great special teams matchup as Washington’s power play ranks sixth in the league, while Flyers’ penalty kill comes in just 27th. Schultz scores an average of 7.1 DKFP over the year, but has a better than usual advantage in this match against Philly.

Power-Play defenders

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators ($ 5,000)

Stars’ power play has been a bright spot for the team facing a tough 2021 campaign. The Stars are ranked seventh in power play efficiency and will face a Predators team coming in with the third worst penalty kill in the league. Klingberg has been quiet lately, but that only worked to keep the salary reasonable for us here, he went for over $ 6,000 a night a few weeks ago. The Stars defender is still the quarterback of the team’s PP1, having 15 points in 19 games this season. Considering the game against Nashville, which has poor special teams and goaltending, it makes sense to use Klingberg once or as part of a Stars PP1 stack. He has a high quality tonight on DraftKings.

