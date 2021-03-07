Kawhi Leonard plans to play for coach Gregg Popovich, Team USA in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo





Kawhi Leonard plans to play for Gregg Popovich again and pursue a gold medal. Leonard said at the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday that he plans to compete with USA Basketball at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this summer – which would reunite him with Popovich. Leonard spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, before switching to the Toronto Raptors and now the LA Clippers. Popovich will serve as head coach for the first time at the Olympic Games. “My plan is to go,” Leonard said. He helped Popovich and the Spurs win the 2014 NBA Championship and was MVP of that season’s NBA Finals. The Olympics can be a potentially tight schedule for Leonard. The Clippers will likely be among the contenders to win the Western Conference Final and play in the NBA Finals – which, if they play the full seven games, are currently scheduled to finish July 22. The Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23 and the US will play its first game against France on July 25. Kawhi Leonard said on Sunday that he plans to play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, which would reunite him with Gregg Popovich, his Spurs coach for the first seven seasons of his NBA career. AP Photo / Darren Abate “When I feel like it and I’m ready to go around that time, I’m going to play,” said Leonard. USA Basketball is expected to complete a player pool of about 60 names in the not-too-distant future – many of them remnants of the 44 announced last year as members of the pool, a group that also includes Leonard. From there, a team will be selected, and the current plan is to bring that group to Las Vegas around July 1 to start the training camp and a series of exhibition games against other national teams. US staff, including general manager Jerry Colangelo, men’s team director Sean Ford, Popovich, and assistant coaches Lloyd Pierce, Steve Kerr and Jay Wright, have been talking for months about plans and contingencies – including which players they might want to wait for. as their NBA clubs go deep into the playoffs. Many top NBA players said entering the 2019-2020 season they were considering Olympic plans before the pandemic hit and the Olympics were postponed for a year. “A lot of people were in for 2020, but the pandemic alone killed pretty much everything,” Leonard said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos