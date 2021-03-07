Check out 5 Power Women of Indian Cricket



Whenever we talk about Women’s Day, I think of a famous poem by William Ross Wallace. The poem “A hand that cradles the cradle rules the world” truly celebrates the spirit of femininity. Every year on March 8, the world celebrates Women’s Day. Women are unstoppable in all areas and even in a sport like cricket we have the Indian women’s team that has ruled the world. In this article, we will bring to you five female cricket players who have ruled the world. The list has names like Jhulam Goswami, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and a few others. Check it out below: International Women’s Day 2021: Naomi Osaka, Hima Das and other female sports stars to watch out for this year. Also read | Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Greetings and Wishes: Share Women’s Empowerment Quotes, Gender Equality Posts, HD Images, Telegram Photos, WhatsApp Stickers and Signal GIFs on March 8 Mithali Raj: The current captain of the Indian women’s cricket team has broken a plethora of records. But the most prolific record is that the former Indian cricketer is the only female cricketer to exceed the 6,000-run milestone in ODIs.

Harmanpreet Kaur : Harmanpreet was the first woman to score a century in T20I for women. Harmanpreet broke many other records and received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2017.

Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami is considered the fastest bowler in women's cricket history. She is the leading wicket taker in women's ODI Cricket.

Diana Edulji : Diana Edulji holds the record for delivering the most number of balls by a female cricketer in the history of the women's test. The former Indian cricketer also received the Arjuna Award in 1983.

Anjum Chopra: The former captain of the Indian cricket team was the first female cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ODI. Over the years she has received many awards, including the Arjuna Prize. That's all for now as the list will go on and on. Aside from these names, we greet the spirit of all the female cricket players who have contributed to the sport. Happy Women's Day. Womens Day 2021 Special: Watch 5 Power Women of Indian Cricket

