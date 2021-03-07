A closer look at the WSU Cougars 2021 football schedule

Good morning. Sports activities abound in Cougar Land as the Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team gears up to Pac-12 tournament Crown. The Cougar women sit back and hope their resume is good enough to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament. Cougar Baseball still rakes all over the yard. While that’s all going on, let’s talk about Cougar … Football? Yes indeed!

The Pac-12 finally caught up this week, publishing the football schedule for 2021. Since then, many of the usual suspects have expressed their views on the subject, and it was no different. At the Spokesman Review, Theo Lawson typed in a story that ranked all 12 games on the WSU schedule from least to most interesting. You can read the full article in the links, but I’ll just say that Theo and I have quite a bit of disagreement on the Apple Cups stance. Anyway, I thought that was a no-brainer, so I’m completely copying it. Here now the 12 games on the schedule of your Washington State Cougar football teams, ranked from least to most interesting on the ever-scientific PIST * scale.

12) at California golden bears: I don’t want to watch this game. You don’t want to watch this game. Hell, even Oskie is planning to accidentally schedule a claw clipping that day.

11) at Washington Huskies: The only reason this isn’t the 12th is because it’s Nick Rolovich’s first Apple Cup. Other than that, whoever puts this image together deserves a sturdy wrapping on the back.

I mean, as a WSU fan, my official position requires me to be upset. But damn if I didn’t smile.

10) at Utah Utes: Oh well, one more chance to play in Salt Lake City. WSU should now have the deed its own wing of a hotel.

9) Portland State Vikings: This would probably rank somewhere around 16 out of 12 if not for that game that apparently took place in 2015. Instead, I stand in front of the TV screaming RUN IT UP ON THEIR ASSES in a feeble attempt to recoup some measure of revenge.

8) Arizona Wildcats: Arizona will probably stink, and this should be one of WSU’s most profitable conference games. And before I hear it, okay! Arizona must come to Pullman in November! please stop saying that. WSU hasn’t beaten Arizona so badly in Pullman lately due to the cold. WSU beat Arizona badly because the players were much better (as is almost always the case). I’ve seen many a freezing game at Martin Stadium and watched a team from the southern end of the conference against the Cougs.

7) Stanford Cardinal: Another game of choice for the Cougars to win. Not only did they have Stanford lately, but the Cardinal just wasn’t very good. Their slow fall from conference power to too-run has been a strangely unnoticed story, probably because hardly anyone is paying attention to the Pac-12 and also because Stanford has no fans.

6) at Oregon ducksOregon continues to pile up excellent recruiting courses, and recent years have felt like real missed opportunities for the Cougars to expand their series-winning streak. The preceding week will certainly help this season, as will the Ducks coming out of a Seattle rivalry game. However, that talent gap is not getting smaller.

5) Utah State Aggies: Yes, I know, this is almost certainly higher than anyone should have this one. But it’s the first game of the year, in what (Inshallah) will be a basically normal football season.

4) BYU Cougars: Like Portland State, this is probably higher than it should be. But this is the closest thing to a Power Five team we’ve seen at Martin Stadium since I was a WSU student. Yes, it has been so long. If you want to excuse me now, I’m gonna sob up 7 on this diet. BYU shouldn’t be nearly as good as it was in 2020, which is nice.

3) Oregon State Beavers: The Cougs go for their eighth consecutive win against the Corvallis allies. Except those kindred spirits would beat their rival every now and then. I was curious to see if this was in the running for the longest winning streak in the series, and it’s close. WSU actually defeated OSU 10 consecutive times in the 80s and 90s, and, apart from a 14-14 draw in 1982, did not lose a game to the Beavers between 1979 and 1994 (aka that time the entire WSU defense Chad Davis wanted to kill).

2) at Arizona State Sun Devils: Another location where WSU should have won its last game. Anyway, at the end of October in Tempe? Why do I feel like there will be thousands of Cougar fans? We won’t mention the fact that ASU is likely to be pretty good and WSU will almost certainly be an underdog. Sunshine and warm temperatures at the end of October! Be there!

1) USC Trojans: Yes, the Cougs don’t have a big chance of winning, but I remember nostalgically the last time USC visited in mid-September. Plus, it’s always cool to see USC play in Pullman, even when the Cougs almost always end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. And who could overlook Graham Harrells’ return to the Palouse ?!

So there you have it. If I squint hard I can find 6-7 wins there, provided WSU finds a quarterback who can get his true s ** t together.

Basketball

Cougs defeated Seattle by touchdown! This is getting a bit ridiculous, as WSU scored 11 runs in the last four innings. As usual, Kyle Manzardo got two more hits. I’m not going to stop until this goes viral. Okay, I’ll stop and it won’t go viral, but still.

But seriously, how do we get “Manzyardo” trending? PJ Kendall (@ Deathby105) February 28, 2021

I am also 100% swooned about those sweaters.

Cougars get big boosts from Bench in Win Over Seattle U – Washington State University Athletics

Washington State evened things out in the fifth inning and withdrew in the later innings for a 14-7 victory over Seattle U at Bailey-Brayton Field on Saturday-afternoon.

This week in parenting

There is not much to report other than the rumor that the 12-year-old may have a girlfriend. I think that means he let it out that he liked a girl, so mom and brother immediately labeled them a couple. It’s kind of fun to watch his face turn beet red when I mention her name. Which I certainly don’t do every time I see him.

Elsewhere, the degenerate parents continue to encourage the children to drink, this time champagne.

They were slightly more prone to this than beer. Fine with me!

Book club

There is a long and boring story behind why I read John Grishams The innocent man and you can read about it! I was once waiting for a ride home from Afghanistan when we found out that the plane that was going to fly us back to the US was broken, forcing us to spend an extra night in the giant tent. I finished my book and started looking for a new one at the basic grant.

As a fan of non-fiction, Id never read a Grisham book, but I saw this was a true story, so I bought it. The only time I put it down was to go to sleep, and I was so preoccupied that it took me a while to see the giant rat staring at me as I waited for the bus to take us to the flight line. It was so compelling that Id was finished by the time we landed home. When I looked it up, I saw that it was of course made into a Netflix series. Will definitely check it out!

