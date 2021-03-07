Sports
Nittany Lion Field Hockey Falls 1-0 against Hawkeyes in Virginia Beach
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion (1-2, 1-1 B1G) hockey team dropped a hard-fought game to Iowa (4-0, 3-0 B1G) this afternoon in a Big Ten game. The team of head coach Char Morett-Curtiss lost 1-0 to the Hawkeyes in a game played in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As it is the second game between the two teams, the result generally counts for the teams, but not in the Big Ten standings.
The teams exchanged assets at the beginning of the opening period. Iowa’s offensive pressure forced Penn State into a foul in the circle just over 10 a.m. in the first period and a penalty shot followed. Lion goalkeeper Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) Stood firmly in the cage and flipped to the side to keep the game scoreless while the rooster came under five hours in the period. Penn State has pushed back an attempt by Penn State before Bree Bednarski (Wyoming, Pa.) Was able to take possession of the ball and move it down the sidelines into Iowa Territory. The two teams competed evenly for the remainder of the period and the game moved to second and tied at 0-0.
The second period began with the defense of Penn State, entrenched by senior Madison Hutson (Gloucester Point, Va.), Worked to reduce early pressure in Iowa. The Hawkeyes were able to keep the ball on the Nittany Lion side of the field, but the Penn State defense was able to hold up. Senior Abby Myers (Hartland, Wis.), Worked the ball through the Iowa defense at 12:30 pm and passed the ball to Bednarksi, whose shot went just wide of the cage. However, Iowa took the ball and slid back to the Lion Circle and forced a penalty corner with 10:04 on the clock. But Barraco and the Lion-defense kept Iowa from scoring and the game was scoreless. However, the offensive pressure from Iowa paid off, as the Hawkeyes forced a penalty corner with just under 5:00 left in the half. Iowa player Anthe Nijziel hit a goal from the corner and Iowa led 1-0 at half time.
Iowa defeated Penn State 10-1 in the first half and had three corners for the Lions. Barraco had four saves in the first half to keep Penn State close.
Penn State’s foul, met Emma List (Boiling Springs, Pa.) And Meghan Reese (Coopersburg, Pa.) Controlling the ball, kept the ball on the Iowa side of the field to start the third period. Early pressure from Penn State led to the team’s first 8:35 penalty corner, but Iowa defended the effort and the Lions were still one down. Sophomore Jemma Punch (McDowall, Australia) gave the Nittany Lions holdings with a nice bargain with 3:50 left over the period, but again, Iowa was able to thwart the Lion attack. The Nittany Lions retained possession late in the period and finished third with the ball on the Hawkeye side of the field, but Iowa maintained the 1-0 lead after the third.
The Hawkeyes started the last period with possession and kept the action on the Lion’s side off the field for the first five minutes. Freshmen Kelsey Love (State College, Pa.) And the lion’s defenses were put to the test in the fourth trial when Iowa’s transgression weighed on the lion’s circle. The Nittany Lions regained possession at the 8:40 mark and looked to work the ball to the Iowa side. The teams switched ball control in the next ten minutes and Iowa maintained the one-goal lead in the final minutes of the game. Iowa took the first corner of the second half with 4:20 left to play, but Barraco kept the Penn State cage clean to keep the game close. The Nittany Lions set a fast pace in the next two and three minutes. Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) Worked the ball into the Iowa circle and hit Bednarski with a pass that nearly led to a penalty corner. But the referees huddled and swung the corner away and Iowa escaped with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.
The Nittany Lions had four shots in the game to 13 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes also had a 4-1 lead in corners. Barraco closed the game with seven saves, while Iowa’s Grace McGuire had one.
“We just weren’t sharp in the first half and it cost us,” said Morett-Curtiss. “We were better in the second half, but not enough to overcome some of our mistakes. Defensively we make a good stop, but we don’t have the composure to move the ball down. We will learn from the past. two weekends and really looking forward to coming home to play on our own field. “
The Nittany Lions are now 1-2 overall, 1-1 B1G. Iowa improves to 4-0, 3-0 B1G. Penn State is scheduled to host Maryland on Friday, March 12, in a 3 p.m. game at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. The Lions and Terrapins will play against each other again on Sunday, March 14 at 12:00 PM
Fans are encouraged to follow Nittany Lion’s hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey
GAME DISTRIBUTION
SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL
PIN STATEMENT 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 1 0 0 1
STATS: PSU IOWA
Shots 4 13
Corners 1 4
SCORING SUMMARY (goal / assist) TIME
2nd: IOWA Anthe Nijziel (Leah Zellner), 4:10
TARGETERS: MIN GA S
PSU: Brie Barraco 60:00 1 7
IOWA: Grace McGuire 60:00 0 1
picture credit
