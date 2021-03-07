Medina gets in shape with a training partner

Paralympic Games bronze medalist Josephine Medina has waited long enough to hone her skills and regain her competitive form.

Since December, the country’s top paratables have been playing daily with a training partner to stay in top shape while waiting for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

I haven’t played for nine months due to restrictions (due to COVID-19). It was a long wait, so I decided to find a partner and resume training, Medina told the Inquirer.

Medina, who won two silver medals at the Asian Para Games, limited her workouts at her home from March to November last year.

The seven-time Asean Para champion of table tennis was also unable to find a place to train as athletes were long barred from using both government and private sports facilities.

I want her coach

But God is good and answered my prayer as I was able to find a location, said Medina, who expressed her gratitude to National Youth Commission Chairman Ryan Enriquez for allowing her to train daily at Semicon in Pasig City . , Michael Dalumpines, to get detailed service from the Philippine Air Force to accompany her on her daily training sessions.

Give me another one to two months and I will be very competitive again. For now, I pray that I can get into the final roster for the Paralympics, Medina said.

The Paralympics are scheduled from August 24 to September 5, with Asian Para Games champion Ernie Gawilan sure to wear the national colors.

Michael Barredo, Chairman of the Philippine Paralympic Commission, also enlisted the assistance of the Philippine Sports Commission for venues where other para-athletes could train. INQ

