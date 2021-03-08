the changing perception of women’s sport





All-rounder Mrs. Darlington has just been named the youngest captain (male or female) in NSW’s 165-year history. This follows her recent first selection for the Australian squad, which will tour New Zealand at the end of March. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mrs. Campbell made her debut during the 2019/20 season for both the Sydney Sixers and the NSW Breakers. By the end of the season, she had been selected for the Governor-Generals XI to play against India, even joining the Cricket Australia team in a warm-up match prior to the Women’s T20 World Cup. In this podcast episode, Ms Darlington and Ms Campbell talk about the significant investment that has been made to grow the women’s game from grassroots to elite and how sponsorships such as those from Commonwealth Banks’ longstanding partnership with Cricket Australia have made the game much more accessible to young cricketers like her. CBA has sponsored the Australian Womens Cricket Team and the Women’s Pathway teams for over 20 years. The sponsorship goes to initiatives such as the Growing Cricket for Girls Fund, which creates opportunities for girls of all ages to play, compete and learn. The bank also sponsors the National Female Talent Pathway to help young cricketers maximize their talent through competitions and programs, which include Ms Darlington and Ms Campbell. Partnerships such as these have transformed the game and helped budding young female cricketers now make a career out of the sport they love. In the podcast, Ms. Darlington and Ms. Campbell say they are lucky enough to know that they can potentially turn their passion into a full-time career. Ms Campbell said many of the women’s cricketers who played for her did not have the same opportunities that are now offered to her. Many had to work on the cricket player’s side, so it’s definitely a change for us, and it’s a positive thing that women can now consider cricket a full-time career, she said. Ms. Darlington reflected on the role that cricketers like Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning have played in the game, both on and off the field. I think they have been the two front runners in leading the way in Australian women’s cricket, she tells Danny John in the podcast. They’ve done a great job of paving the way, breaking records and being huge role models for every young cricket player out there. To listen to the full podcast with Hannah Darlington and Stella Campbell and hear how these young women enjoy cricket as a passion and as a professional career, click on the link below. It follows part one with cricket superstar Ellyse Perry, available to listen to in the related articles.

