Franklin Football Preview Fall II Season

Kevin J. Stone

If there was one program in the area that needed football to return perhaps more than any other, it was Franklin.

A year ago, the Panthers made a magical flight to the Division 1 South title game before falling to the perennial contender Catholic Memorial. That run was the culmination of several years of building that moment since head coach Eian Bain took over.

With the Panthers back on the map, building on the recent success during this Fall II season is a huge opportunity for this year’s squad, even if it happens in March and April.

Words cannot describe how great it feels to have been given the green light to go out and compete, said Franklin senior captain Parker Cheuvront.

Results of 2019

Franklin finished 7-4 in 2019, coming back one game to play for a state championship at Gillette Stadium. The 2019 finish was a huge step forward for Franklin after being in double overtime from the Div. 1 South semifinals in 2018.

Players to watch

Bain will work with senior captains Xander Honor (MLB), Cheuvront (K / P), Mike Griffin (S / RB / WR) and Anthony Quintina (DT) to lead the way when Franklin is to have another successful season.

Those guys might be captains, but it will also be a group effort with a bunch of seniors looking to make this last season a special one. Dan Cormier (OLB), Vincent Lackey (LT), Brady Duncan (RT), Jake OBrien (WR), Grady Ellis (RB), Jacob Briggs (S) and Cody DiMatteo (CB) all want to make an impact in their final season with the blue and white.

COVID-19 concerns

As is the case with most programs, Bain, his staff, and his players will do their best to adhere to any COVID-19 protocol, but the virus won’t completely change their gridiron game plan. In any case, Bain and the players understand that even more attention needs to be paid to every little detail on and off the field.

The rules are the rules, Bain said. This is about being the best teachers we can be with limited time and those limitations. We all need to improve what we do.

This season has shown us all the strength behind our program culture, Griffin added. Whatever comes our way, we’re going to row the boat.

Turf or lawn?

The Panthers play on the beautiful turf of Pisini Field, so they are one of the programs that will not (or should) worry about field problems for the next few months.

Not at all, Bain said when asked about the playing conditions.

Full schedule

3/12 @ Mansfield

3/19 @ Taunton

26-3 vs. Attleborough

4/3 against Milford

4/9 To be determined

4/16 To be determined

4/23 @ King Philip

Goals for the season

There is now a sense around the program that there is a chance of being considered among the elite in Massachusetts. But with wins in this shortened season that don’t mean much due to the lack of postseason play, the process will prove to be much more important this season.

Win totals are results, not goals, Bain said. Our goals are about our performance. We have to be elite every week and play the best we can.

This season will always be remembered in our schedule, Honor said. Ultimately, it taught us never to take football for granted.