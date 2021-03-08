Sports
Franklin Football Preview Fall II Season
Kevin J. Stone
If there was one program in the area that needed football to return perhaps more than any other, it was Franklin.
A year ago, the Panthers made a magical flight to the Division 1 South title game before falling to the perennial contender Catholic Memorial. That run was the culmination of several years of building that moment since head coach Eian Bain took over.
With the Panthers back on the map, building on the recent success during this Fall II season is a huge opportunity for this year’s squad, even if it happens in March and April.
Words cannot describe how great it feels to have been given the green light to go out and compete, said Franklin senior captain Parker Cheuvront.
Results of 2019
Franklin finished 7-4 in 2019, coming back one game to play for a state championship at Gillette Stadium. The 2019 finish was a huge step forward for Franklin after being in double overtime from the Div. 1 South semifinals in 2018.
Players to watch
Bain will work with senior captains Xander Honor (MLB), Cheuvront (K / P), Mike Griffin (S / RB / WR) and Anthony Quintina (DT) to lead the way when Franklin is to have another successful season.
Those guys might be captains, but it will also be a group effort with a bunch of seniors looking to make this last season a special one. Dan Cormier (OLB), Vincent Lackey (LT), Brady Duncan (RT), Jake OBrien (WR), Grady Ellis (RB), Jacob Briggs (S) and Cody DiMatteo (CB) all want to make an impact in their final season with the blue and white.
COVID-19 concerns
As is the case with most programs, Bain, his staff, and his players will do their best to adhere to any COVID-19 protocol, but the virus won’t completely change their gridiron game plan. In any case, Bain and the players understand that even more attention needs to be paid to every little detail on and off the field.
The rules are the rules, Bain said. This is about being the best teachers we can be with limited time and those limitations. We all need to improve what we do.
This season has shown us all the strength behind our program culture, Griffin added. Whatever comes our way, we’re going to row the boat.
Turf or lawn?
The Panthers play on the beautiful turf of Pisini Field, so they are one of the programs that will not (or should) worry about field problems for the next few months.
Not at all, Bain said when asked about the playing conditions.
Full schedule
3/12 @ Mansfield
3/19 @ Taunton
26-3 vs. Attleborough
4/3 against Milford
4/9 To be determined
4/16 To be determined
4/23 @ King Philip
Goals for the season
There is now a sense around the program that there is a chance of being considered among the elite in Massachusetts. But with wins in this shortened season that don’t mean much due to the lack of postseason play, the process will prove to be much more important this season.
Win totals are results, not goals, Bain said. Our goals are about our performance. We have to be elite every week and play the best we can.
This season will always be remembered in our schedule, Honor said. Ultimately, it taught us never to take football for granted.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]