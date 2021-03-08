Mens Tennis Falls to No. 23 in the state of Mississippi





STARKVILLE, MSThe LSU men’s tennis team was beaten Sunday afternoon by No. 23 in the state of Mississippi at the AJ Pitts Tennis Center in Starkville, MS. The Tigers drop to 9-6 in the season and 1-5 in SEC play. Double Both the doubles and singles came to the wire in Starkville on a windy Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs were the first to hit and defeat in doubles Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson , 6-3. Court one and two were both tied at 5-5, and neither Tiger duos looked back from there. No. 60 Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner won two straight sets and beat Broska / Ramskogler 7-5. Court two amounted to a true tiebreaker Joao Graca and Joey Thomas took the colon, 7-6 (6). Singles The Tigers and Bulldogs took turns taking the lead in singles. Mississippi State quickly tied a tie with a win on lane three Tom Pisane , 6-3, 6-1. No. 99 Ronald Hohmann took on No. 87 Florian Broska. Although Hohmann brought the second set to a tiebreaker, that wasn’t enough as he fell 6-1, 7-6 (3). The tigers stormed back and then tied him up Benjamin Ambrosio defeated Nicolas Ocana 6-3, 6-4. Shortly after, Boris Kozlov put up the Tigers, 3-2, after a win on lane five, 6-3, 6-4. Again, the state of Mississippi filed it in court three after Nemenja Malesevic was brought down Rafael Wagner , 6-3, 7-5. All eyes were on the third set of Court Four between LSUs Joao Graca and MSU’s Carles Hernandez. Graca took the first set, 6-3, and led 2-1 in the second set. Hernandez came back and finished the second set, 6-4. Graca was unable to overcome the 4-1 deficit to start the third set and dropped the game 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, securing victory for Mississippi State. Tiger Talk Co-head coach Chris Brandi On the weekend show “We learned a lot from this weekend. Today we left a win on the table. A few things went our way in the beginning, but we didn’t take the opportunity. We will have to teach our young boys quickly. So that we can do it. can do better. “ Next one The Tigers will be on the road again Friday, March 12 to meet the Arkansas Razorbacks at 5:00 p.m. in Fayetteville, AR. Results # 23 Mississippi State 4, # 38 LSU 3 Singles 1. # 87 Florian Broska (MS) beats. # 99 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) 2. Nemanja Malesevic (MS) def. Rafael Wagner (LSU) 6-3, 7-5 Alberto Colas (MS) def. Tom Pisane (LSU) 6-3, 6-1 4. Carles Hernandez (MS) defeats. Joao Graca (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 5. Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Gregor Ramskogler (MS) 6-3, 6-4 6. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Nicolas Ocana (MS) 6-3, 6-4 Double 1. # 60 Ronald Hohmann Rafael Wagner (LSU) def. Florian Broska / Gregor Ramskogler (MS) 7-5 2. Joao Graca Joey Thomas (LSU) def. Nemanja Malesevic / Nicolas Ocana 7-6 (8-6) 3. Alberto Colas / Carles Hernandez (MS) defeats. Boris Kozlov Nick Watson (LSU) 6-3 Match Notes: LSU 9-6, 1-5 SEC; National ranking # 38 Mississippi State 10-4, 1-3 SEC; National ranking # 23 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (3,1,6,5,2,4)







