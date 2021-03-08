Iowa claims the title Big Ten Wrestling





FINAL RESULTS 2021 STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Iowa won the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships title on Sunday with a team score of 159.5. The Hawkeyes earned their 37th Big Ten Championship title and runner-up in as many years. Iowa claimed four individual titles from Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174). Penn State finished in second place with 124.0 points, followed by Nebraska in third place with 105.5 points. Michiga claimed fourth place with 92.0 points and Minnesota finished the top five with 77.5 points. Iowas Spencer Lee was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, while Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the fifth time. Minnesota Gable Steveson earned the Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships award and Penn States Carter Starocci received the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award. Lee successfully defended his 125lb title after beating Purdues Devin Schroder 21-3. Weighing in at 133 pounds, theNittany Lions Roman Bravo-Young made a 5-2 decision over Iowa-based Austin DeSanto to win his first individual conference title. Iowas Eierman took his first Big Ten title after beating Penn States Nick Lee with a 6-5 decision to claim the 141-pound crown. The 149 pound title went to Sammy Sasso, Ohio state, who took a 5-2 decision against Nebraskas Ridge Lovett. At 157 pounds, Northwestern’s best Ryan Deakin successfully defended his title with a 6-0 decision against Iowas Kaleb Young. Iowas Marinelli successfully defended his championship at 165lbs after a 3-2 decision against Ohio State’s Ethan Smith. Marinelli became the first Hawkeye since TJ Williams (1999-2001) to win three conference titles. The Hawkeyes Kemerer took home the 174-pound championship with a 7-2 decision over Penn State’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year Starocci. At 184 pounds, Penn States Aaron Brooks was crowned after a 10-5 decision against Nebraskas Taylor Venz. Michigans Myles Amine became the first Wolverine to claim the 197lb title since Tyrel Todd in 2009 after a 7-3 win against Eric Schultz of Nebraska. The group of individual Big Ten Champions was completed by the best Steveson of Minnesota, who claimed a 12-4 decision over No. 2 Mason Parris of Michigan. The full list of individual Big Ten awards and All-Big Ten awards can be found below, with full results attached. BIG TEN SAUSAGE CHAMPIONSHIPS INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Wrestler of the Year:Spencer Lee, IOWA

Freshmen of the year: Carter Starocci, PSU

Coach of the year:Tom Brands, IOWA

Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships:Gable Steveson, MINN 2021 ALL BIG TEN TEAM Jaydin Eierman, IOWA

Michael Kemerer, IOWA

Spencer Lee, IOWA

Alex Marinelli, IOWA

Myles Amine, ME

Gable Steveson, MINN

Ryan Deakin, NOW

Sammy Sasso, OSU

Roman Bravo-Young, PSU

Aaron Brooks, PSU







